Sports briefs: Berger leads Honda Classic by five after third round

GOLF

Berger leads Honda Classic by five shots

Daniel Berger wasn’t flawless. He just kept avoiding big problems, which almost nobody has managed to do at PGA National this week.

That’s why he remains the leader of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Berger started with a three-shot lead and ended with a five-shot advantage after his round of 1-under 69 moved him 18 holes away from winning a tournament a 15-minute drive from his home.

Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader Kurt Kitayama (71) were tied for second at 6 under.

Only 13 of the 73 players who made the cut shot below par Saturday. Nobody went low, and unless Berger starts making mistakes, somebody is going to have to on Sunday in order to deny him a fifth PGA Tour victory.

There were hints that Berger might come back to the pack, starting from his first tee shot of the day when he pulled the ball into the left rough. The left rough awaited him on No. 4 as well, as did a greenside bunker on No. 7.

He saved par each time, and again on No. 10, when he two-putted from 65 feet to keep the card flawless. The only mistake came on the last, his lone bogey of the day.

Miguel Angel Jimenez overcame errant drives on the final two holes to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz. Jimenez had a three-shot lead as he headed to the 17th tee. He managed to save par after hitting into the water on the par-5 hole, but closed with a bogey after nearly hitting into the water on the par-4 18th. He was 11 under. Jeff Sluman (69) and Jerry Kelly

(67) were each two shots back.

NHL

Flyers edge Capitals for rare victory

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist, and All-Star Game MVP Claude Giroux also scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 22 games.

Giroux tied Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers’ all-time scoring list with the 290th goal of his career just 11 seconds into the game to put Philadelphia up early. Atkinson outraced Martin Fehervary to the puck in the Philadelphia zone, then fed Giroux for a wrist shot from the slot that beat Ilya Samsonov on the blocker side for his 17th of the season.

The goal was tied for the third-fastest in a regular-season game in club history, equaling Bobby Clarke‘s 11-second tally to open a contest on Jan. 27, 1983. Tim Kerr holds the record, scoring in 8 seconds on March 7, 1989.

T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight.

AUTO RACING

Custer endures for Xfinity Series victory

Cole Custer persevered through four late restarts to win the Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., claiming the title at his home track for the second time.

Custer comfortably held off Noah Gragson and Trevor Bayne in triple overtime after the final restart. Custer earned his 10th Xfinity victory on the same track where he earned his third in 2019.

Auto Club Speedway was forced to turn on its seldom-used lights for the finish because of a 23-minute red flag stoppage in double overtime. Custer was on the verge of reaching the white flag when Brandon Jones got pushed down the track and obliterated several sand barrels at the pit entrance, forcing a lengthy cleanup.

McLaughlin on pole for IndyCar opener

Scott McLaughlin circled qualifying as the area he had to improve upon in his second season of IndyCar. He nailed it in his first session of the year.

McLaughlin beat Team Penske teammate Will Power, one of the best qualifiers in series history, to win the pole for Sunday’s season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.

The pole is the first for McLaughlin, who moved from racing supercars in Australia to IndyCar last season, but never got the results he expected. His issues were tied to his qualifying performance and McLaughlin only cracked the top-10 twice. His best starting position was fifth on the road course at Indianapolis.

Power, who has 63 career poles and ranks second on IndyCar’s all-time list behind Mario Andretti, was second at :59.6058 to put a pair of Chevrolets on the front row for Sunday’s start. Colon Herta will start third, Rinus VeeKay fourth and Romain Grosjean fifth.

TENNIS

Rublev wins in Dubai in straight sets

Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov. Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.

SOCCER

Poland, Sweden won’t play Russia

Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine gained wider support when Sweden followed with its own plans to protest to FIFA.

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza announced Poland’s decision and said it was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow.

Also Saturday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suddenly handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs, later joined Poland in declaring its national team would not play a match against the Russians. The Czech Republic, another team to potentially face Russia, is likely to follow suit.

— The Associated Press