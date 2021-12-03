Sports briefs: Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe

NBA
Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed
The Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.
The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim GM.
The team said in a statement that Olshey was dismissed for violating its code of conduct. The Blazers had hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.
The dismissal is effective immediately.
Olshey, 56, had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.
Olshey came to the Blazers after nine years with the Clippers, which included stints as director of player development, assistant coach, director of player personnel and assistant GM.
NHL
Neck surgery sidelines Blackhawks’ Johnson
Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery on Friday. Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had.
The 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry.
Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay. Terry said Johnson had been trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple weeks.
The Blackhawks also announced defenseman Connor Murphy had entered concussion protocol, and forward Jujhar Khaira was being held out of practice with an illness that isn’t related to COVID-19.
Blackhawks beat Capitals in shootout
Blackhawks coaches challenged players at the second intermission to see what they could do with the score tied against one of the NHL’s best teams.
They took a quick punch to fall behind, fought back to tie it on Seth Jones’ goal midway through the third period and beat the Capitals 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night. Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin after getting some help from his goalposts and Chicago won for the third time in five games.
The Blackhawks easily could have folded when Garnet Hathaway scored fresh out of the penalty box on a breakaway 57 seconds into the third, but they hung with the Capitals and were rewarded when Jones fired a laser past Vitek Vanecek with 8:04 left in regulation.
After surviving overtime, Fleury rubbed each of his goalposts after shots from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Daniel Sprong rang off each one in the shootout. Kane beat Vanecek for the only goal of the shootout to drop Washington to 0-7 this season in games that have gone beyond regulation.
TENNIS
Croatia beats Serbia to reach Davis Cup final
In a showdown between the world’s best player and doubles pair, Croatia’s top-ranked twosome beat a Serbian duo led by Novak Djokovic to send their country into the Davis Cup final.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles on Friday to win the semifinal for Croatia 2-1.
Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup come Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between Russia and Germany.
Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match after Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.
Djokovic pulled Serbia level at 1-1 by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 before he stepped back on the Madrid Arena’s indoor hard court for the decider.
But Mektic’s and Pavic’s well-honed teamwork proved too much for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
GOLF
USGA adds championship for disabled golfers
The U.S. Golf Association is providing a national championship for players with disabilities that will start next year on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst.
The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship is the 15th national tournament for the USGA, open to men and women, professionals and amateurs, with physical, sensory or intellectual impairment. The USGA said it will announce later such details as how to comprise the 96-player field and other competition criteria.
It will be a 54-hole event, and players will be required to have a “World Ranking for Golfers with Disabilities” pass (WR4GD) and an authorized handicap index, golf’s method of rating players based on their skill level.
Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina will host the championship in 2022 and 2023. The application process is expected to start in February.
ELSEWHERE
Erin Jackson
- won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval.
Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
In the men’s 5,000, Nils van der Poel of Sweden broke the world record, winning with a time of 6 minutes, 01.566 seconds. He bettered the old mark of 6:01.86 set by Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada in December 2017 on the same ice at a World Cup. Bloemen, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, finished eighth Friday.
Jackson swept both 500 races at the season-opening meet in Poland, becoming the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating event. She added another victory in Norway two weeks ago.
