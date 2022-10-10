Sports briefs: Braves sign rookie P Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

BASEBALL

Braves sign rookie Strider to six-year deal

Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future.

The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core.

The signing of Strider, who turns 24 this month, came after just 33 big league appearances. But he’s quickly become one of the team’s most popular players with his 100 mph fastball and bushy mustache.

Strider’s contract includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. If the option is exercised, the deal will be worth $92 million.

Strider will earn $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026, and $22 million per season in 2027-2028.

Strider became the first pitcher in baseball history to record at least 200 strikeouts while allowing fewer than 100 hits. He was 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games, including 20 starts. He had 202 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings while giving up 86 hits.

Guardians pitcher Sandlin out with injury

Right-hander Nick Sandlin‘s postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland’s Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.

The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. He’ll be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season.

Sandlin was a dependable member of Cleveland’s strong bullpen this season. He went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games as a set-up man for closer Emmanuel Clase, who led the majors with 42 saves.

Thomson signs deal to remain with Phillies

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday.

The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.

The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29.

Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the regular season, finishing third in the NL East behind Atlanta and the New York Mets but still good enough for the Phillies to land their first postseason berth since 2011.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vols captain charged with aggravated assault

Tennessee starting safety and captain Jaylen McCollough has been arrested for aggravated felony assault, putting his status for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Alabama in question for the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

Coach Josh Heupel said the team learned about McCollough’s arrest on Sunday night. The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) host Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.

McCollough is a four-year starter for Tennessee and is tied for fourth with 23 tackles. He had seven in a 40-13 win over then-No. 25 LSU on Saturday.

The 21-year-old safety was arrested on Sunday. An arrest warrant obtained by Knox News shows police responding around 3:30 p.m. to an apartment complex where they found a man missing teeth with his mouth bloody and swollen.

The man told police he had been drinking with friends and went to get something from his vehicle. The man says he went to the wrong building, knocked and opened an unlocked door to go inside. The police report says the man realized then he had gone into the wrong apartment, apologized and left.

The man told police he apologized again when someone followed him out and allegedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall down stairs and knocking him unconscious.

BASKETBALL

Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports on Wednesday.

She recently guided the Gamecocks to a second national title and the U.S. women’s basketball team to its seventh straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. A 5-foot-6 floor general at Virginia and six-time WNBA All-Star, Staley won three Olympic golds during her playing career.

The Philadelphia native turned around struggling programs at Temple and South Carolina, and the latter now boasts some of the highest attendance in the nation.

Bronny James, four others sign Nike NIL deals

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is one of five high school and college basketball players who have signed endorsement deals with Nike.

The name, image and likeness deals announced Monday are permissible in college sports and at the high school level in a growing number of states. They allow athletes to make money without compromising their eligibility.

The others signing with Nike are JuJu Watkins, who like James attends Sierra Canyon High in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles; DJ Wagner from Camden High in New Jersey; Caitlan Clark of Iowa; and Haley Jones of Stanford.

Financial details of the deals were not announced.

NHL

Hawks claim Tinordi off waivers from Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday.

The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft.

The Blackhawks open the regular season on Wednesday night at Colorado.