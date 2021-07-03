Sports briefs: Bucks' Antetokounmpo misses Game 6

NBA
Hawks’ Young returns, Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 6
The Atlanta Hawks had top scorer Trae Young back for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, while the Milwaukee Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo again.
Young, Atlanta’s best player, had missed the past two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, missed his second straight game with a hyperextended left knee suffered in Game 4.
The Bucks, looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974, led the series 3-2.
Bobby Portis started for the second consecutive game in place of Antetokounmpo. Portis scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay by the NBA after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. He will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play. Beverley was ejected for the shove as the Clippers were eliminated
CYCLING
Defending Tour champion
Pogacar seizes yellow jersey
Tadej Pogacar wagged his head and grinned, his blond hair slick from sweat and rain, his cheeks ruddy from the mountain cold and a colossal effort from smashing his remaining rivals at the Tour de France.
Pogacar dealt a demoralizing blow on the first day of the Tour in the Alps, when cycling’s precocious star claimed the yellow jersey after what was a grueling eighth stage to everyone else.
Pogacar started the day 3 minutes, 43 seconds off the lead of Mathieu van der Poel. Five mountain passes and nearly four hours later, Van der Poel finished more than 20 minutes off the pace. The Dutchman relinquished the lead he had held for six days when he faded fast midway through the brutal stage.
Wout van Aert remained in second place but fell from 30 seconds behind at the start of the stage to 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Pogacar.
Pogacar finished the 151-kilometer (94-mile) route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand in fourth place, seconds behind stage winner Dylan Teuns.
SOCCER
United erupt for franchise
record in 7-1 rout of Toronto
Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, and Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist as D.C. United routed visiting Toronto FC 7-1 to break set a franchise mark for goals in a game.
D.C. United (5-6-1) eclipsed the previous mark of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals.
Paredes, 18, put away a first-timer off a cross by Andy Najar, Nigel Robertha flicked in a rising left-footer in the ninth minute and United took a 3-0 lead on an own goal by Toronto’s Ralph Priso-Mbongue in the 21st. Paul Arriola scored in the 71st, and Yamil Assad also scored.
Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its past seven games.
WNBA
Liberty come back to top Mystics
Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half as the New York Liberty rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the visiting Washington Mystics.
Tina Charles led the Mystics with 31 points and 16 rebounds. She came into the game averaging a career-best 25.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.
— The Associated Press