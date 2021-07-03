Sports briefs: Bucks' Antetokounmpo misses Game 6

United erupt for franchise

record in 7-1 rout of Toronto

Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, and Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist as D.C. United routed visiting Toronto FC 7-1 to break set a franchise mark for goals in a game.

D.C. United (5-6-1) eclipsed the previous mark of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals.

Paredes, 18, put away a first-timer off a cross by Andy Najar, Nigel Robertha flicked in a rising left-footer in the ninth minute and United took a 3-0 lead on an own goal by Toronto’s Ralph Priso-Mbongue in the 21st. Paul Arriola scored in the 71st, and Yamil Assad also scored.

Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its past seven games.

WNBA

Liberty come back to top Mystics

Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half as the New York Liberty rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the visiting Washington Mystics.

Tina Charles led the Mystics with 31 points and 16 rebounds. She came into the game averaging a career-best 25.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.

— The Associated Press