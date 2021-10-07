Sports briefs: Canadiens' Price steps way to focus on mental health

NHL
Canadiens’ Price to focus on mental health
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.
The league and players’ union said Price, 34, will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post.
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be in the program for at least 30 days. He said the news caught him by surprise, but he encouraged everyone to seek help when needed.
The issue of mental health among professional and amateur athletes has grown in prominence over the past year, with tennis star Naomi Osaka and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles among those both citing it as the reason they stepped away from certain competitions or events.
Price was extraordinary in leading the Canadiens on an unexpected run to the Final over the summer, where they lost to Tampa Bay in five games. He won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and Vezina Trophy as top goaltender in 2015 and he has won Olympic gold for Canada.
Calgary forward Blake Coleman was suspended for one preseason game and one regular-season game without pay for boarding Winnipeg forward Jansen Harkins during the Flames' exhibition loss Wednesday.
- during the Flames’ exhibition loss Wednesday.
- Colorado coach
Jared Bednar
- tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against Dallas. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.
GOLF
Kang’s 61 yields first-round lead in Vegas
Sung Kang found the missing piece to his game and put everything together inthe Shriners Children’s Open for a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round.
Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a fairway bunker to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas and made the eagle putt.
Sungae Im made five straight birdies on the back and, along with an 8-foot eagle putt on No. 9 at the turn, shot a 63. He was joined by Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey, who birdied all but two holes on the back nine.
Matthew Wolff, who lost in a three-many playoff last year at the TPC Summerlin, was among those at 64.
Ko continues hot-shooting run with 63
Jin Young Ko put a tough loss behind her quickly and ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 to build a three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J.
It was her 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three short of the record set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.
Sandra Gal had a 66 despite not making birdie on any of the par 5s at Mountain Ridge.
A large group at 67 included Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf who had not played since the Solheim Cup a month ago, U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu.
The first round was suspended by darkness because of a 90-minute delay Thursday morning due to fog. Thirty players didn’t finish the round.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BYU great Hudson dead at 59
Gordon Hudson, an All-American tight end for BYU and a college football hall of famer, died Sept. 27. He was 59.
Mr. Hudson suited up for the Cougars from 1980-83, earning All-America honors as a junior and senior. Playing for coach LaVell Edwards and in a pass-happy offense, he amassed 2,484 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over his decorated career. He also helped BYU capture four Western Athletic Conference titles and earn four Holiday Bowl invitations.
Mr. Hudson still holds the NCAA record for most yards gained in a game by a tight end when he had 259 against Utah on Nov. 21, 1981. His 5.4 career catches per game also remain a record among tight ends.
Mr. Hudson was a first-round pick of Seattle in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft. He ended up playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Express in the United States Football League and one with the Seahawks. Hudson had 13 catches for 131 yards and one TD for Seattle in 1986.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Aces beat Mercury to force Game 5
Chelsea Gray scored 22 points as the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76 on Wednesday night to even the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.
Kelsey Plum added 20 points and six assists for the Aces, who will host a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday. The winner will face Chicago in the WNBA Finals.
A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Las Vegas, which took control with a 26-2 run to start the third quarter.
Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.
ELSEWHERE
The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving
- as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement. Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play. The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee. Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets’ 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn’t be paid for any of those games.
