Sports briefs: Canadiens' Price steps way to focus on mental health

Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a fairway bunker to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas and made the eagle putt.

Sungae Im made five straight birdies on the back and, along with an 8-foot eagle putt on No. 9 at the turn, shot a 63. He was joined by Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey, who birdied all but two holes on the back nine.

Matthew Wolff, who lost in a three-many playoff last year at the TPC Summerlin, was among those at 64.

Ko continues hot-shooting run with 63

Jin Young Ko put a tough loss behind her quickly and ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 to build a three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J.

It was her 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three short of the record set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.

Sandra Gal had a 66 despite not making birdie on any of the par 5s at Mountain Ridge.