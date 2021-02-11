Sports briefs: Cantlay leads at Pebble Beach after first-round 62

Ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects the process of crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada will keep the Raptors in their adopted Tampa, Fla., home for the remainder of the regular season, the team said Thursday.

The Raptors are 6-5 in their “home” building this season, Amalie Arena, which they’re sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

COLLEGES

Valparaiso dropping nickname

Valparaiso University announced that is dropping the team name Crusaders, the school mascot and all logos associated with the term that it says has been embraced by hate groups.

The decision comes after a decades-long debate that had intensified recently because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the symbols and words. The school’s faculty and student senates each passed resolutions calling for the change and the university’s alumni board of directors supported reassessing the appropriateness of the team name.

The Crusades were a series of bloody religious wars starting in the 11th century between Christians and Muslims. For years, Valpo’s sports mascot has been a helmeted figure in faux armor.