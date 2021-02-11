Sports briefs: Cantlay leads at Pebble Beach after first-round 62

GOLF
Cantlay leads at Pebble Beach after first-round 62
Patrick Cantlay looked just as good Thursday at Pebble Beach as the last round he played 18 days ago.
Jordan Spieth looked as good as his last tournament, too.
Coming off a 61 in the California desert followed by at two-week break, Cantlay opened with seven birdies in eight holes and closed with two straight birdies for a 10-under 62. That tied the course record at Pebble Beach last matched 24 years ago by David Duval, and it gave Cantlay a two-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach (Calif.) Pro-Am.
“I feel like I’m in a groove right now,” Cantlay said.
Henrik Norlander and 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia were at 64. Bhatia hit all 18 of the small greens at Pebble Beach, the first player to do that at Pebble since Ryan Palmer in 2008.
Spieth moved closer to some kind of a groove. He tied for fourth last week in the Phoenix Open, his best finish since May 2019 at the PGA Championship. Spieth holed out a wedge on the 10th hole for eagle and finished with three birdies over his last five holes for a 65.
It helped being at Pebble Beach, typically the easiest course when the weather is dry and relatively calm. Only one of the leading 10 scores was at Spyglass Hill. That came from Will Gordon, who shot a 66. Spyglass played slightly two shots harder.
Without spectators and without amateurs this year, the tournament is using only two courses instead of three. It was more exposed than usual without grandstands behind the sixth green and overlooking the picturesque par-3 seventh.
NBA
Wizards’ Beal to rest Friday
NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal will be held out of a game for rest for the first time this season, sitting out Washington’s matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday.
Beal is averaging 32.8 points and 35.3 minutes per game for Washington (6-16), which is among the league’s worst teams. The Wizards’ ongoing struggles have fueled persistent rumors that Beal will be traded.
The only previous game Beal missed this season was a loss to Miami on Jan. 9 because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Raptors will finish season calling Florida home
The Toronto Raptors aren’t going back to Toronto this season.
Ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and how that affects the process of crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada will keep the Raptors in their adopted Tampa, Fla., home for the remainder of the regular season, the team said Thursday.
The Raptors are 6-5 in their “home” building this season, Amalie Arena, which they’re sharing with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
COLLEGES
Valparaiso dropping nickname
Valparaiso University announced that is dropping the team name Crusaders, the school mascot and all logos associated with the term that it says has been embraced by hate groups.
The decision comes after a decades-long debate that had intensified recently because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the symbols and words. The school’s faculty and student senates each passed resolutions calling for the change and the university’s alumni board of directors supported reassessing the appropriateness of the team name.
The Crusades were a series of bloody religious wars starting in the 11th century between Christians and Muslims. For years, Valpo’s sports mascot has been a helmeted figure in faux armor.
The Southern Conference football game between visiting VMI and Chattanooga scheduled for Feb. 20
- was postponed due to COVID issues in the Mocs’ program. VMI, which did not play in the fall, now opens its spring-semester season on Feb. 27, when Furman plays in Lexington.
- The Memphis men’s basketball team paused activities Wednesday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Tigers postponed two games, Thursday’s contest against Cincinnati and Sunday’s game against
- No. 8 Houston.
NFL
Brady set for ‘minor’ surgery
Tom Brady has seven rings. If he wants to try for eight, his body has to go through some maintenance.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl MVP quarterback is scheduled to have a “minor” surgery procedure on his knee. Bucs coach Bruce Arians described it as “a clean up,” according to The Tampa Bay Times, which reported the information.
Brady, 43, is fresh off his 21st season in the league — first with the Bucs — and even fresher off his team’s championship boat parade. He was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his knee during the parade.
NHL
Blackhawks hit with injuries
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after the pesky forward sustained another head injury.
Murphy missed Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win at Dallas. He has been one of the team’s most reliable defensemen this season.
The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw after coach Jeremy Colliton said he was elbowed in the face. He was placed on injured reserve. Shaw, 29, a key part of two Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, missed much of last season with a serious head injury.
The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins
- off injured reserve. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in six games this season.
- The Minnesota Wild have been cleared by the NHL to resume team activities. The Wild will practice Friday, 10 days after their most recent game. They’ve had six games postponed due to COVID-19 cases. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday at Los Angeles.
TENNIS
Participation up in 2020
Tennis, everyone?
The sport played by Roger Federer and Serena Williams was a hit last year, with recreational participation rising 22% in the United States, according to an annual survey from the Physical Activity Council.
In a release announcing the survey results, U.S. Tennis Association CEO Mike Dowse tied that increase to tennis’s status as an “ideal social distancing sport” during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 21.5 million people picked up a racket and headed to a court in 2020. There were nearly 3 million new players, a 44% increase from a year earlier.
ELSEWHERE
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is
- recovering from a cycling accident in Switzerland. His team said Alonso was involved in a road accident but did not give further details. The 39-year-old Spaniard, a two-time world champion, has won 32 F1 races. He is returning to F1 this year after retiring at the end of his final season with McLaren in 2018.
North Carolina Central will elimi
- nate baseball after this season. The school cited an increase in athletics expenditures from the past four years as well as the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
— From staff and wire reports