Sports briefs: Carl Peal, who coached Petersburg to consecutive state basketball titles (50-0), dies

high school basketball

Former Petersburg coach Carl Peal dies at 94

No coach experienced more success than Carl Peal over a two-year period. That would have been impossible.

Mr. Peal’s Petersburg High basketball teams won back-to-back state Group AAA championships in 1973 and 1974, going 25-0 each season. The headliner on those teams was 6-foot-10 Moses Malone, who went on to become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which recognizes Malone as “the first modern player to go straight from high school to professional basketball.”

Mr. Peal, who was a Richmond resident, recently died at age 94, and his funeral service was held Tuesday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Malone, who averaged about 30 points as a junior and senior, had quality players around him at Petersburg.

Said Malone in 2004: “I think we had one of the greatest high school basketball teams ever.”

As Mr. Peal’s predecessor, Bob Kilbourne, noted in a Times-Dispatch story, “Sure, Carl had wonderful material. But you still need to do something with it, and he did.”

In 1970, Mr. Peal succeeded Kilbourne as Petersburg’s coach. Mr. Peal coached for 19 years in the city’s school system.

“Carl was the kind of coach who never put himself in the forefront,” Kilbourne said. Mr. Peal went on to be an assistant principal at Petersburg.

Mr. Peal was a native of Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Atlanta’s Morris Brown College, where he played basketball. Mr. Peal retired as Petersburg’s coach following the 1974 state championship. Through the years following that move he made to spend more time with his family, Mr. Peal consistently praised the cohesion and unselfishness of the players on those undefeated, title-winning teams.

“Moses would listen to you and do what you said,” Mr. Peal said in a 2004 interview with The Times-Dispatch. “They were all good kids, and not one of them would try to outplay the others.

“We were disciplined, played defense and had a good offense.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech’s Mutts withdraws from draft

Justyn Mutts is returning to Virginia Tech.

The power forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Tech for a sixth year of college and for a third season playing for the Hokies.

Mutts announced his decision Wednesday. The NCAA gave players such as Mutts until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw from the draft and keep their college eligibility.

The fact that Mutts can make money at Tech from NIL (name, image and likeness) deals was a factor in his decision to return, said his father, Jarrett.

Mutts, 23, averaged 10.1 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals this year.

NFL

Former Cowboys RB Barber found dead

Marion Barber, a punishing staple in the Dallas Cowboys backfield for six seasons, was found dead Wednesday at his Frisco home. He was 39.

Frisco police said officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by Mr. Barber and that there was an “unattended death” at the location.

The Collin County medical examiner’s office has not released the cause and manner of Barber’s death.

A 2005 fourth-round pick out of the University of Minnesota, Mr. Barber spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Cowboys before his release. He spent one season with the Chicago Bears before announcing his retirement in 2012.

Mr. Barber led the Cowboys in rushing for three consecutive seasons. The highlight of his time with the club came in 2007, when he rushed for 975 yards with 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl for a Dallas team that compiled a 13-3 record.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman

Stephon Tuitt

announced his retirement, saying he feels called to move on from the game following the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and his recent graduation from Notre Dame. Tuitt had 34

½

sacks with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. Tuitt, however, did not play last season after his younger brother,

Richard Barlett III

, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia last June. Tuitt also underwent knee surgery over the summer and while he did go through an extensive rehab, he did not return to action.

The Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver

Albert Wilson

Wednesday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Avalanche hold off Oilers for Game 1 win

In a frenetic game that featured 14 goals, Colorado and Edmonton players came away with the same thought — defense can’t be so optional.

J.T. Compher scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and two assists and the Avalanche held off the Oilers 8-6 on Tuesday night in a fast-paced, no-lead-felt-safe Game 1 of the Western Conference final.

Even Colorado’s four-goal lead in the second period hardly felt secure in a matchup between the two highest-scoring teams in the postseason — and the win wasn’t in hand until Gabriel Landeskog‘s empty-net goal with 21.4 seconds remaining.

This was a matchup billed as a showdown between stars Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, and they delivered. MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for Colorado, and McDavid a goal and two assists for Edmonton.

Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Avalanche. Game 2 is Thursday.

GOLF

Bryant killed in vehicle accident

Bart Bryant was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.

Mr. Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.