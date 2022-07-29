Sports briefs: Chesterfield softball team headed to World Series

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Chesterfield team headed to World Series

The Chesterfield Little League All-Stars have advanced to the Little League Softball World Series, which will take place in Greenville, N.C., from Aug. 9-15. The team won its state tournament with a 9-0 victory over Bridgewater on July 17, and then claimed the Southeast region title, and a spot in the World Series, with a 4-3 victory over Rowan (N.C.). Pitcher Kaylee Hodges and catcher Isa Viruet have anchored the defense of the team, which is led by coach Steve Myers.

GOLF

RGA Mid-Amateur to be contested Saturday

After Friday’s first round was canceled due to severe weather, this year’s Richmond Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship was shortened to 18 holes, to be played Saturday at Richmond Country Club.

Play will begin at 7 a.m. on the 6,500-yard, par-71 layout.

The 68-player field is set to include two-time winners Ben Keefer (Hermitage Country Club) and Tom Vlahakis (Federal Club), and 2022 RGA City Am champion Jordan Utley (Hermitage Country Club), who also won the Mid-Amateur in 2013.

Pendrith takes 1-shot lead over Finau

Taylor Pendrith shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Pendrith and Finau shared the first-round lead at 8 under and will be in the final group Saturday, pairing a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a 32-year-old veteran coming off his third career victory.

Rookie Lee Hodges (66) was three shots back.

PGA Tour rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 for a share of fourth place — five shots back — with Russell Henley (65) and Stewart Cink (66).

Rookie Sahith Theegala (67) was another shot back in a pack that includes defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, who bounced back from an opening-round 70 with a 65.

Ko shoots another 65, leads Scottish Open

Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour on Friday.

Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links and remains bogey free heading into the weekend.

To start her back nine, from the first hole, the No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall.

American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place. Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea was in third place on 11 under after a 64, while Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai (65) and France’s Celine Boutier (69) were in a share of fourth place a shot further back.

NHL

Ducks sign Klingberg for one year, $7 million

The Anaheim Ducks signed John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million contract on Friday, landing the top defenseman on the NHL free agent market.

The offensive-minded Swede is leaving Dallas, where he had spent his entire NHL career while racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons with the Stars. He had six goals and 41 assists last season, although he was a career-worst minus-28.

TENNIS

Garcia ends Swiatek’s winning streak on clay

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced Friday to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches.

Garcia won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, breaking Swiatek in the 10th game of the deciding set for her first win over the Pole. Swiatek had not lost on clay since the French Open quarterfinals in 2021.

Garcia set up a semifinal match against 10th-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who rallied 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to beat Viktorija Golubic.

Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl rebounded from a set down to upset eighth-seeded Petra Martic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Ukrainian next faces Ana Bogdan who outclassed another lucky loser, Laura Pigossi, 6-1, 6-1.

Potapova upsets top seed Kontaveit in Prague

Anastasia Potapova upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 on Friday at the Prague Open to reach her third straight WTA semifinal.

Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week’s semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne.

Potapova’s next opponent is Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals where the Wimbledon quarterfinalist will play Linda Noskova.

The 17-year-old Noskova advanced to her first career WTA semifinal after her opponent, Nao Hibino, retired when trailing 6-3, 4-2.

Bautista Agut reaches final at Generali Open

Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will have to wait to find out who he will play in the final at the Generali Open (Kitzbühel, Austria) as rain delayed play for the second straight day.

Bautista Agut advanced Friday after beating fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (3). In the final, Bautista Agut will play either Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, who eliminated local hot favorite Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, or Austrian wild card Filip Misolic.

Alcaraz, Sinner advance to semis in Croatia

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open on Friday to reach his seventh semifinal of the year.

He next plays Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 7-5, 6-4.

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Sinner will face Franco Agamenone who surged past 2018 Umag champion Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-1 in a match between Italian qualifiers.