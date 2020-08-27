Sports briefs: Clemson to allow some fans at football games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson to allow some fans at home
Clemson will allow fans into Memorial Stadium this fall, but the Tigers won’t be playing in front of a packed Death Valley like they are accustomed to.
Clemson athletics announced on Thursday that its capacity will be 19,000 in 2020. The stadium typically holds 81,500.
Face coverings will be required unless fans are eating or drinking and fans will be seated in socially distanced pods of two or four affiliated guests. Each fan will have a designated gate of entry.
Pregame traditions like the Tiger Band parade and Tiger Walk and postgame traditions like Gathering at the Paw will not take place in 2020. The Tigers will open the season at Wake Forest on Sept. 12, before hosting The Citadel on Sept. 19.
Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock
- will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia, No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, announced that Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a noncontact drill.
- Notre Dame announced it will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone nonconference game of the football season. The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the ACC this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power Five conferences.
- The Sept. 12 game between East Carolina and Marshall has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ECU said the schools hope to reschedule the game this season. The game was scheduled for this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash that killed 70 passengers and five crew members returning from the Thundering Herd’s game at ECU in November 1970.
nfl
Father of Bengals’ Alexander found
The missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a Florida state park, sheriff’s officials said.
Jean Alexandre, 65, was reported to be in good health. He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Okeechobee in central Florida.
The sheriff’s office offered no additional details.
Alexandre, a Haitian immigrant who uses a French spelling of the family’s surname, went missing after going to pick palmetto berries Monday, officials said. A missing persons report was released Wednesday.
His son, Mackensie Alexander, was jailed Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after deputies say he beat up a man shortly after returning to Florida to help search for his missing father. Alexander had left Bengals training camp earlier Tuesday to assist in the search.
Jets acquire RB Ballage from Dolphins
The New York Jets acquired running back Kalen Ballage from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021.
The trade between the AFC East rivals reunites Ballage with coach Adam Gase, who was in charge in Miami when the Dolphins drafted him in the fourth round out of Arizona State.
The Jets also activated rookie cornerback Bryce Hall (UVA) from the COVID-19 list and waived running back Pete Guerriero.
The 24-year-old Ballage joins a backfield in New York that includes Le’Veon Bell, Frank Gore, Josh Adams and fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine. Last year for Miami, Ballage ran 74 times for 135 yards — an average of just 1.8 yards per carry. His average was the worst by a running back with at least 70 carries since Phil Sarboe had a 1.2-yard average for two teams in 1936.
tennis
Open rematch of Gauff-Osaka could happen
American teenager Coco Gauff and two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka could face each other at the U.S. Open again after Thursday’s draw for the Grand Slam tournament set up a possible third-round rematch.
The draw was announced on the same day all matches in the Western & Southern Open — being played at the U.S. Open site because of the coronavirus pandemic — were called off following Osaka’s decision Wednesday to drop out of her semifinal in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.
Thursday, saying she would play when the Western & Southern Open resumes Friday because the tournament’s pause helped call attention to the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.
Osaka, who won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open, beat Gauff, then just 15, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round at Flushing Meadows a year ago. They met again at the Australian Open in January, with Gauff coming out on top.
The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Monday, without any spectators.
Bryan brothers, doubles aces, retire
American twins Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career, making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open.
The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal. They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.
The Bryans, who were born in California, already had said 2020 would be their last year on tour.
ELSEWHERE
The NCAA approved guard Landers Nolley II
- ’s request for a transfer, allowing him to play this season at Memphis. The 6-foot-7 guard-forward played his freshman year at Virginia Tech and was on the ACC all-freshman team last season. Nolley led the Hokies in scoring averaging 15.5 points. He also had 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 starts.
— The Associated Press