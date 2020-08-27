Sports briefs: Clemson to allow some fans at football games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson to allow some fans at home

Clemson will allow fans into Memorial Stadium this fall, but the Tigers won’t be playing in front of a packed Death Valley like they are accustomed to.

Clemson athletics announced on Thursday that its capacity will be 19,000 in 2020. The stadium typically holds 81,500.

Face coverings will be required unless fans are eating or drinking and fans will be seated in socially distanced pods of two or four affiliated guests. Each fan will have a designated gate of entry.

Pregame traditions like the Tiger Band parade and Tiger Walk and postgame traditions like Gathering at the Paw will not take place in 2020. The Tigers will open the season at Wake Forest on Sept. 12, before hosting The Citadel on Sept. 19.

