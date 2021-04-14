Sports briefs: Clowney joins Browns on one-year deal

The so-called one-time exception has been available to athletes in other NCAA sports for years, allowing them to transfer and play immediately. Athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and baseball have not had that available to them without asking the NCAA for a special waiver and claiming a hardship caused the need for a transfer.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona hires Gonzaga’s Lloyd as coach

Arizona hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to be its next men’s basketball coach.

Lloyd, who will receive a five-year contract, replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation.

The 46-year-old Lloyd spent the past 20 years as an assistant to Mark Few, helping turn Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship two of the past four NCAA tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 six straight seasons.

Lloyd takes over a program facing an uncertain future.