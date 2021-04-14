Sports briefs: Clowney joins Browns on one-year deal

NFL
Clowney signs one-year deal with Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line of a rising team looking to go even deeper in the playoffs in the 2021 season.
Clowney, 28, turned down a multiyear offer from the Browns last year, opting instead to sign for one season with Tennessee. Things didn’t go as he hoped with the Titans as Clowney, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 and a three-time Pro Bowler, was slowed by a knee injury that stopped him after eight games.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA votes to change transfer rule
Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.
The NCAA Division I Council reportedly voted to change the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools. The vote hasn’t been officially announced because the two-day meeting was still in session and the council’s decisions would not become official until it ends Thursday.
The so-called one-time exception has been available to athletes in other NCAA sports for years, allowing them to transfer and play immediately. Athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and baseball have not had that available to them without asking the NCAA for a special waiver and claiming a hardship caused the need for a transfer.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona hires Gonzaga’s Lloyd as coach
Arizona hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to be its next men’s basketball coach.
Lloyd, who will receive a five-year contract, replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation.
The 46-year-old Lloyd spent the past 20 years as an assistant to Mark Few, helping turn Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship two of the past four NCAA tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 six straight seasons.
Lloyd takes over a program facing an uncertain future.
Arizona has been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices led to the arrest of 10 people, including former Wildcats assistant Emanuel Richardson. Arizona was hit with nine allegations of misconduct in a Notice of Allegations issued last year, including five Level 1 violations. The case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
Arkansas signed coach Eric Musselman
- to a new, five-year agreement that could keep him with the Razorbacks through the 2028 season. The agreement comes a month after Musselman led Arkansas to its first NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearance in more than 25 years.
Duke’s Hurt leaving school for NBA
Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent following a breakout sophomore season in which he became the ACC’s top scorer.
Hurt was Duke’s consistent offensive presence throughout the season as he nearly doubled his per-game scoring average to 18.3 points. His 56% shooting ranked second in the ACC and included 56-of-126 3-point accuracy (44%), helping him earn All-ACC first team and most improved-player honors.
Louisville guard David Johnson
- will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility. Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games as a sophomore and was an All-ACC honorable mention.
NHL
Capitals re-sign Sheary to two-year deal
Forward Conor Sheary re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million.
Sheary, 28, is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play. He also has eight assists in 40 games this season.
Buffalo captain Jack Eichel
- won’t play the rest of the season because of a neck injury. Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft and the face of the Sabres’ franchise, has a herniated disk and is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7. The Sabres have lost 32 of 42 games this season and are in last place in the NHL.
WNBA
Wings hold key to draft
The Dallas Wings basically control the WNBA draft on Thursday night with the top two picks and four first-round choices.
It’s the first time in league history that a team will choose No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.
The Wings also have the fifth pick as well as the first pick in the second round. Dallas traded the seventh pick to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Sparks’ first-round pick next year. Los Angeles also got a 2022 second-round pick from Dallas.
For the second straight season the draft will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The other picks in the first round are: Atlanta at 3, Indiana at 4, New York at 6, Chicago at 8, followed by Minnesota, Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas. The Washington Mystics currently have no picks in the draft.
ELSEWHERE
Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer
- agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at Rutgers through the 2025-26 season. Stringer, 73, has led the Scarlet Knights to a top-three finish in the conference in two of the past three seasons, and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances. Stringer, who has coached Rutgers for 26 seasons, ranks fifth all-time in NCAA women’s basketball with 1,055 career victories.
Lucy Rushton
- was hired by D.C. United as their general manager, making her the second woman in Major League Soccer history to hold that job.
— The Associated Press