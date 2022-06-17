Sports briefs: Commanders fined $100,000 for excessive practice contact

NFL

Commanders fined $100,000

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

Ravens sign linebacker Means

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means.

The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

The NFL has suspended Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard

without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Sept. 19, following the team’s game against Carolina. T

GOLF

Kupcho leads LPGA Meijer Classic

Jennifer Kupcho opened a two-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda on Friday in the LPGA Meijer Classic, shooting a 5-under 67 in windy conditions for her second straight bogey-free round.

A stroke ahead entering the morning round after a career-best 63 on Thursday afternoon, Kupcho had a 14-under 130 total at wind-swept Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich.

Korda holed out from 82 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th in a bogey-free 65. She’s making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm.

Kupcho won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory. On Friday, she parred the first eight holes, finally breaking through on the par-5 18th. She made it three straight with birdies on the par-4 first and second and added two more on the par-3 fifth and par-5 eighth.

Carlota Ciganda was third at 11 under after a 65. The Spaniard eagled the par-5 eighth and 18th — hitting downwind 9-iron approaches on each — and also had six birdies and three bogeys. She was 7 under on the five par-5 holes.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Kentucky player, analyst Pratt dies

Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt, who helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eight appearances, has died. He was 73.

Mr. Pratt, a UK Sports Network men’s basketball radio color analyst since 2001, died Thursday, a statement from the school said. No cause was described.

The Ohio native played at Kentucky from 1967-70 and was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 16.8 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per outing in 81 career games played at UK. Mr. Pratt also amassed 29 double-doubles and finished at Kentucky with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds.

Mr. Pratt played two seasons with the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association and was an assistant coach at UNC Charlotte before becoming head coach of the Charlotte 49ers in 1978. After a stint as a professional scout, he went into broadcasting and worked with the Charlotte Hornets Television Network, ESPN and Fox Sports South.

He was at every Kentucky men’s basketball game since the 2001-02 season as the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst, alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sooners beat Aggies in CWS opener

Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on No. 5 national seed Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener Friday.

The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies’ comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.

The Sooners (43-22), who advanced to Omaha as a No. 2 regional seed, will play Sunday against the winner of the Notre Dame-Texas game Friday night. Texas A&M (42-19) will play the loser of that game.

ELSEWHERE

Bowyer reportedly struck, killed woman in crash

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a June 5 car crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Osage Beach, Mo.

The crash took place near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242, hours after Bowyer called a NASCAR race outside of St. Louis for Fox Sports, CupScene.com reported.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kan., allegedly struck a woman who was walking on the ramp, CBS Sports said. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons.

The Cup Scene story says Bowyer stopped and called 911 after striking the woman. Lake Ozark police said Bowyer’s vehicle sustained heavy damage. Police also said an officer on scene said Bowyer “showed no signs of impairment and a sample given by Bowyer via a portable breathalyzer showed .000 blood alcohol content.”

Yahoo Sports noted Bowyer wasn’t part of Fox Sports’ coverage of a June 12 race at Sonoma, Calif. It was explained he was gone for personal reasons.

Cup Scene reported the crash is still under investigation, but Bowyer “is not expected to face any charges.”

Bowyer retired from NASCAR following the 2020 season. In 15 years, he had 10 career victories and finished second in the points standings in 2012 and was third in 2007.