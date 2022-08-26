Sports briefs: Delgado, RubberDucks push past Flying Squirrels

BASEBALL

Delgado, RubberDucks push past Squirrels

Third baseman Raynel Delgado drove in three runs, including two on a fourth-inning single, helping the host Akron RubberDucks jump ahead of the Richmond Flying Squirrels for an eventual 4-2 victory Friday.

Akron (68-50) was trailing 2-1 in the fourth, after a solo home run in the top half of the inning from Richmond’s Casey Schmitt. But Delgado’s two-run double vaulted the RubberDucks ahead. Delgado drove in his third run in the sixth, on a double.

Schmitt, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Giants system on MLB.com’s list, finished 3 for 4 for Richmond (56-61).

WNBA

Las Vegas’ Hammon coach of the year

Becky Hammon was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday after she led the Las Vegas Aces to the top of the league in her first year.

Hammon guided the Aces to a 26-10 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Aces host the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of a best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday.

Hammon received 27 votes from a national panel of 56 sports media members, the WNBA said. Tanisha Wright of the Atlanta Dream was second (18 votes) and James Wade of the Chicago Sky was third (8).

The Aces averaged a WNBA-high 90.4 points, the third-highest scoring average in league history, and dramatically improved their 3-point shooting. Las Vegas made a league-record 23 3s last week in a playoff win over Phoenix.

NFL

Jaguars add fifth kicker of camp

The Jaguars have yet another new kicker, their second of the week and fifth since training camp opened a month ago.

The Jaguars claimed Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis on Friday. He joins James McCourt in the team’s competition at kicker. Jacksonville claimed McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

Verity and McCourt could both kick in the team’s preseason finale at Atlanta on Saturday.

Jacksonville previously tried and cut undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis, journeyman Elliott Fry and Ryan Santoso.

COLLEGEs

Greene stepping down at Auburn

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is stepping down with five months left on his initial five-year deal.

Auburn announced Friday that Greene, the school’s first Black athletic director, had informed president Christopher Roberts of his decision this week, citing professional reasons.

Roberts named the athletic department’s chief operating officer, Marcy Girton, as acting AD.

Greene’s initial five-year deal, worth $625,000 annually, was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. His biggest hire was luring football coach Bryan Harsin away from Boise State.

Auburn made its first Final Four in men’s basketball during Greene’s tenure, and he signed coach Bruce Pearl to a new eight-year deal worth more than $50 million.

Greene is a former athletic director at Buffalo, and a former baseball player at Notre Dame.

Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbery

Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school.

According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not return a message seeking comment.

Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, who was arrested in February. Boyce faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, the documents state.

Kirkendoll was charged on Tuesday, and Eastern Kentucky football spokesman Rixon Lane said the player was suspended the next day after the program learned of his arrest. He was no longer enrolled in classes as of Friday afternoon, Lane said.

NBA

Timberwolves’ Prince arrested at Miami airport

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a fugitive warrant that was issued in Texas, officials said.

He was being held Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. Jail records did not show bond information, or the specifics of the charge or charges he is facing in Texas.

In a statement, the Timberwolves said team officials are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with the Timberwolves this summer.

TENNIS

Italian umpire gets long ban for match-fixing

An Italian tennis umpire was banned for seven years and six months Friday after admitting to charges of match-fixing.

Lorenzo Chiurazzi, a national-level chair umpire and line judge, was also fined $50,000 — $33,500 of which is suspended — in a case investigated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

The offenses relate to matches at a tournament in Perugia, Italy, in 2021, the agency said. They include Chiurazzi delaying inputting scores into the scoring device, inputting scores which did not reflect the actual scores on court, failing to co-operate with the corruption investigation and failing to report corrupt approaches.

The ban was backdated to August 12, 2022 — when the charges were made — and runs until Feb. 11, 2030. Chiurazzi will not be able to officiate at or attend any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national association.