Sports briefs: Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks

NFL

Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks

The Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month’s draft.

The team acquired two first-round picks from the Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets.

The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

The move leaves both teams with two firsts later this month when the NFL holds its first draft in Las Vegas. Philadelphia kept the 15th overall pick it acquired from Miami in a draft swap last year.

Raiders sign Mullens, Hankins

The Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr on Monday and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team.

Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.

Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside.

Browns sign Bojorquez to two-year deal

The Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday.

Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse’s Swider to pursue pro career

Syracuse forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, he announced on social media.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim (19.2), and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8.

Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.

BASEBALL

Davis, 2-time NL batting champ with L.A., dies

Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83.

He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana.

Born Herman Thomas Davis in Brooklyn, Mr. Davis was the Dodgers’ first batting champion after the franchise moved to Los Angeles. He won consecutive titles in 1962, when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBI, and 1963, when he hit .326.

Mr. Davis’ 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962 remain L.A. single-season records. He won World Series titles in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

Besides his eight years with the Dodgers, Mr. Davis played another 10 for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Seattle, Houston, Oakland, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore, California Angels and Kansas City. The three-time All-Star retired in 1976.

He had a career .294 average in 1,999 games with 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI.

Mr. Davis worked in the team’s community relations department until moving to Arizona about a year ago.

Gold Glove-winning outfielder

Harrison Bader

and the Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration. Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season.

TENNIS

Swiatek becomes first Polish player to be No. 1

Iga Swiatek moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport.

The 20-year-old Swiatek — pronounced shvee-ON-tek — takes over from Ash Barty, who announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1.

Swiatek won the 2020 French Open and is currently on a 17-match winning streak that includes the title at the hard-court Miami Open, where she defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final on Saturday. That followed Swiatek’s triumph at Indian Wells, California, last month, making her only the fourth woman to complete what’s known as the “Sunshine Double,” and another trophy in Doha, Qatar, in February, so she is the first woman to win the first three WTA 1000 events in a year.

ELSEWHERE

Brittany Force

beat out three other world champions to pick up her first NHRA win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 2017 world champion had a run of 3.718-seconds at 338.00 mph in the championship quad of Top Fuel, topping four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown.

Ron Capps won the Funny Car — he went 3.914 at 331.20 in the final round.

Erica Enders won the Pro Stock for her second win of the season. She went 6.668 at 206.32 in her Chevrolet Camaro.