Sports briefs: Embiid secures scoring title

NBA

Embiid secures scoring title

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia is the league’s scoring champion, averaging 30.6 points. He was held out of the 76ers’ finale Sunday, not that he needed it for any statistical reasons.

Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — becomes the first international player to win that title. Embiid is also the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Eastern Conference play-in games set Sunday

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday, and will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.

Both Atlanta (130-114 over Houston) and Charlotte (124-108 over Washington) won their Sunday games.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet either Boston or Milwaukee in the first round.

Charlotte will be without forward Gordon Hayward, announcing Sunday that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot.” Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks, meaning if the Hornets win twice in the play-in tournament and get into the postseason, he’ll likely miss most of Round 1, at minimum, as well.

NHL

Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins

Lars Eller got comfortable back at center, and the Washington Capitals seem to have found a groove after a bump in the road.

Returning to his natural position after two games on the wing, Eller scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another Sunday to help the Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2.

Eller was only back at center because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance,” and he made the most of it by putting Washington ahead with 12:42 left and setting up Tom Wilson‘s 23rd goal of the season.

With Eller as an important part of the rotation, Washington’s penalty kill was a perfect 4 of 4 against Boston’s power play.

The Capitals are also getting more than what they need from Wilson, who has four goals in six games and reached 50 points in a season for the first time in his career. John Carlson also scored his third goal in as many games and Alex Ovechkin sealed it with an empty-netter.

AUTO RACING

Newgarden moves Team Penske to 3-0

Josef Newgarden won for the first time on the downtown streets of Long Beach, holding off Romain Grosjean on Sunday to make Team Penske 3 for 3 to open the IndyCar season.

Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to win a second consecutive race. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead.

Newgarden was challenged over the final 15 laps by Grosjean, the former Formula One driver seeking his first career IndyCar victory. Jimmie Johnson, who broke his hand in a crash Friday and raced with a carbon fiber cast, crashed with 10 laps remaining to bring out the caution and give Grosjean and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou a shot on a final restart.

The race went green with five laps remaining and Grosjean got several good looks inside of Newgarden but couldn’t pull even to attempt a winning pass. Takuma Sato crashed with a lap remaining to bring out a final caution and Newgarden won under caution.

Leclerc wins Formula 1 Australian GP

The Australian Grand Prix, billed as a showdown between Charles Leclerc‘s Ferrari and the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, finished with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner.

The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points while claiming his second win of the season after a victory in the season-opening race in Bahrain.

A crowd of 128,294 in Melbourne were treated to an emphatic triumph by Leclerc, who was able to hold off Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory.

Engine failure forced Verstappen from the race on lap 38 at the Albert Park circuit, with Perez overcoming a slow start to take second ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth, respectively.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth.

TENNIS

Bencic tops Jabeur for Charleston Open title

Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and win the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday for her first clay-court championship.

Bencic won her sixth career WTA title and first since the Tokyo Olympics.

Bencic, seeded 10th, looked like she’d have an easy time with Jabeur, from Tunisia, who she broke twice on the way to taking the opening set.

But Jabeur, the fourth seed ranked 10th in the world, cut down on the unforced errors and drew on the energy of the crowd, who applauded almost every move she made much of the week.

Jabeur held serve at 5-all in the second set before ripping a forehand to break Bencic and tie the match. Jabeur got down on one keep and pumped her fist in celebration heading to the deciding set.

But it was Bencic who regained her form to open a 3-1 lead. Jabeur had one last rally, squaring the set at three-all with her final break of Bencic’s serve.

That’s when Bencic’s smooth ground strokes and near-perfect placement wore down Jabeur. Bencic took control for good after Jabeur sent a shot long to go up 4-3.

Bencic won the final game at love, dropping to her knees and covering her face in celebration after Jabeur’s forehand sailed over the baseline.