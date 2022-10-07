Sports briefs: England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

WOMEN’S SOCCER

England beat U.S. 2-1 in statement victory

Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the U.S. for the first time since 2017 and less than 10 months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Stanway’s penalty in the 33rd minute put the hosts in front for good before 76,893 fans. Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman. England stopped the Americans’ 13-game winning streak and 21-match unbeaten streak.

England, which won the European championship in late July, took the lead in the 10th when Beth Mead sent a low cross into the box. The ball wiggled through to Hemp, who finished from close range.

The Americans equalized just before the half-hour mark, when Sophia Smith turned and fired low to the left corner past a diving Mary Earps.

Stanway made amends from the spot, though, shooting the ball into the right corner as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher went the wrong way.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wofford’s Conklin resigns amid 15-game skid

Wofford coach Josh Conklin resigned from the FCS program with the Terriers in a 15-game losing streak.

The school announced Conklin’s departure Thursday. Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson was named interim coach.

Conklin, a former defensive coordinator at Pitt, led Wofford to league titles his first two seasons in 2018 and 2019, going 17-9 with trips to the NCAA playoffs both seasons.

The Terriers were just 2-19 the next three seasons.

NBA

Warriors investigating Green punch of Poole

The Warriors launched an investigation Friday into the leak of video footage showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face this week at a closed-door practice.

The now-viral video obtained and released by TMZ Friday morning shows Green and Poole apparently matched up in a drill or scrimmage inside the Warriors’ Chase Center practice facility on Wednesday.

As Green walks to the 3-point arc in the 57-second clip, he and Poole appear to be talking to one another, though it’s unclear what was said as there’s no audio accompanying the video. For several seconds, with Green outside the arc and Poole on the baseline, the two continue speaking, though they aren’t looking at one another.

Green then walks toward Poole and the two keep talking until Green bumps Poole in the chest. Poole pushes Green back with both hands, then Green lunges to take a swing at Poole. Green grabs Poole as he staggers backward and both players hit the wall behind the baseline before staffers step in to pull them apart.

The Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to determine how the video was made public, according to ESPN.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers, coach Steve Kerr and star guard Steph Curry spoke Thursday about the incident after news broke Wednesday night of potential discipline for Green.

Myers said “everybody’s fine” and Green apologized to Poole and the team Thursday morning before leaving the facility before practice. Myers noted the team would handle any discipline internally and he did not anticipate Green to miss any games. Kerr said that he expected Green to return to practice Saturday. The Warriors were off Friday.

NHL

Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50M extension

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday.

Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Weegar would have become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Weegar had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season. The 26-year-old had 27 goals and 94 assists during his six seasons with the Panthers.

TENNIS

Djokovic to meet Medvedev in Astana semis

Novak Djokovic didn’t play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds.

Still, he did enough, beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic conceded a 3-0 lead but broke Khachanov for the first set with a backhand volley. He broke Khachanov for 3-1 in the second and finished their quarterfinal with an ace.

Daniil Medvedev awaits in the semifinals. The other semifinal pits third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (8), 6-3 to reach what is his ninth semifinal this year. Rublev took care of Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek shakes off qualifier’s upset bid

Two Grand Slam champions fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open (semifinals on Friday.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4, and Barbora Krejcikova was the only Czech of three in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Swiatek, champion of the French and U.S. Opens, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Krejcikova lined up Elena Rybakina.

Current Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their first career meeting. Alexandrova outlasted local wild card Tereza Martincova 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Bad knee forces Kyrgios out of Japan Open

Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semis after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury.

Fritz will next face seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3. Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Tiafoe will be making his fourth semifinal appearance this season.