Sports briefs: Ex-catcher, manager Del Crandall dead

BASEBALL
Ex-catcher, manager Del Crandall dead at 91
Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, is dead at 91.
Mr. Crandall had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, Calif., surrounded by family.
Mr. Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers in the 1950s and ‘60s. He was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series.
Mr. Crandall was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games in eight seasons. He played for the Boston Braves (1949-50), Milwaukee Braves (1953-63), San Francisco Giants (1964), Pittsburgh Pirates (1965) and Cleveland Indians (1966). He didn’t play in 1951-52 because of military service.
He had a career batting average of .254 with 179 homers and 657 RBIs. He led all NL catchers in fielding percentage four times and threw out the most potential base stealers of any NL catcher in five seasons.
After his playing career, Crandall managed the Brewers from 1972 to 1975 and the Mariners from 1983 to 19-84. He posted a 271-338 record with Milwaukee and a 93-131 mark with Seattle.
NHL
Rangers fined $250,000 for criticism
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager and had another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the aftermath of the storied franchise’s latest chaotic chapter.
The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington’s Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.
No such suspension materialized, and Wilson was back on the ice with the Capitals against the Rangers on Wednesday night. The teams racked up a combined 141 penalty minutes in a fight-filled game, and their six fights were the most in league history in the opening five minutes.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech assistant leaving for Illinois
Virginia Tech associate head men’s basketball coach Chester Frazier is leaving coach Mike Young‘s staff to become an assistant at Big Ten champ Illinois, Young confirmed Thursday.
Frazier, a former Illinois point guard and an ex-Illinois graduate assistant, has been on the Tech staff since the spring of 2019. He had been a Kansas State assistant for seven years before joining Young’s inaugural staff at Virginia Tech.
Frazier will fill one of two openings on Illinois coach Brad Underwood‘s staff. Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman left the Illini to work for John Calipari at Kentucky.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas linebacker Ehlinger, 20, found dead
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said.
Officers found the 20-year-old after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.
Jake Ehlinger had not played the past two seasons after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High.
Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft last week by Indianapolis after a college career that saw him rank among Texas’ career passing leaders.
NFL
Lions make Ragnow highest-paid center
The Detroit Lions agreed to a four-year contract extension with center Frank Ragnow. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $13.5 million per season, which makes Ragnow the highest-paid center in the NFL, and includes $42 million in guarantees.
The Lions’ first-round pick in 2018, Ragnow has been a steadying force at center since his rookie season. He missed one snap as a rookie for an equipment malfunction and started 29 of a possible 32 games the past two seasons. In 2020, Ragnow missed two games with fractured cartilage in his throat.
Safety Bobby McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins, who agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Jason McCourty. McCourty, 33, has 137 career starts, including 11 last season for New England. He will be reunited with Dolphins coach Brian Flores
- , a former Patriots assistant. McCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Dolphins, started 15 games last season and has 55 starts. His release clears $5.6 million in salary cap space.
HORSE RACING
Essential Quality, Mandaloun out of Preakness
Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and runner-up Mandaloun will not run against Medina Spirit in the Preakness, trainer Brad Cox said.
Cox said he’ll skip the second jewel of the Triple Crown with those two horses and Caddo River, who was scratched from the Derby for spiking a fever. Mandaloun finished a half-length back of Medina Spirit as a 27-1 long shot, while Essential Quality was fourth after going off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.
Without Mandaloun or Essential Quality in the Preakness, Medina Spirit’s biggest challenger could be Concert Tour, who’s also trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert.
The draw for the May 15 Preakness is Monday.
