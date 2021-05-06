Sports briefs: Ex-catcher, manager Del Crandall dead

NHL

Rangers fined $250,000 for criticism

The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager and had another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the aftermath of the storied franchise’s latest chaotic chapter.

The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington’s Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.