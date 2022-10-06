Sports briefs: Falcons release starting DT Rush

NFL

Falcons release starting DT Rush

Atlanta released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush in a surprise move Thursday.

Rush had seven tackles while starting each of the first four games for the Falcons, who play at Tampa Bay Sunday.

Rush had a season-high three tackles in the Falcons’ 23-20 win over Cleveland last week.

The Falcons did not immediately announce a corresponding move. The roster space could be filled by cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who returned to practice this week after opening the season on injured reserve.

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.

Collins re-signing with Giants

The Giants are re-signing former All-Pro safety Landon Collins to the practice squad, a source confirmed to the New York Daily News Thursday.

Collins, 28, was the Giants’ best player in a win over the L.A. Rams in London in 2016. He was one of the team’s best players that season, the last time they made the playoffs.

He will now meet the Giants overseas in London as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The three-time Pro Bowler rejoins the team that drafted him in the second round of 2015.

The news was first reported by insider Josina Anderson.

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion.

The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.

Hoyer was making his first start since 2020, filling in for Mac Jones, who has an injured left ankle. Jones has been a limited participant in practices this week. If he isn’t ready to go, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday when New England hosts Detroit.

The team signed Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad Wednesday.

NASCAR

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes.

The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield, under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race.

The panel instead upped the fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. The favorable ruling moved Byron from below the elimination line headed into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight.

Byron was 10th in the standings with the loss of points; he’s now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline.

The decision from the panel — television executive Hunter Nickell and short track promoters Dale Pinilis and Kevin Whitaker — upended the standings headed into the second elimination race of the playoffs.

Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe, who were both tied for eighth, both dropped below the cutline. Christopher Bell dropped from 33 points below the cutline to 45 points out, and Daniel Suarez now sits in eighth in the standings.

NHL

Stars, Robertson reach 4-year deal

Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp.

The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville.

Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team. Robertson joined Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin as the only 40-goal scorers since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993.

GOLF

Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead

Tom Hoge wanted to be sure to take advantage of pristine conditions Thursday morning in Las Vegas. He did more than he expected, making two eagles on his way to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Shriners Children’s Open.

One of the eagles came with a gap wedge in his hand on the par-4 seventh, part of a six-hole stretch he played in 6-under par in the middle of his round at the TPC Summerlin.

The other eagle was a 35-foot putt down the hill on the par-5 16th. Equally important, Hoge kept bogeys off his card.

Si Woo Kim had a 64 and was tied for second with Maverick McNealy, while Tom Kim had a 65. Defending champion Sungjae Im joined Tom Kim in the large group at 65.

TENNIS

Parks reaches first WTA quarter

American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava.

Parks, 21, earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.

Parks, ranked 144th, ousted former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the opening round — her first win against a top-20 opponent — and showed off her power by hitting 59 winners against Sakkari, compared to just nine for her opponent.