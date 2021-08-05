Sports briefs: Former Astros pitcher J.R. Richard dies

BASEBALL
Former Astros ace J.R. Richard dies
J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, is dead at 71.
The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details.
The 6-foot-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball. He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971.
He pitched for Houston from 1971 to 1980, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins.
In 1978 he became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned 313 to again lead the majors.
Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season and starting for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 30. Less than a month later, Richard suffered a major stroke that ended his career.
Richard, who was just 30 at the time, attempted a comeback, but was never able to make it back to the majors and was released by the Astros in 1984.
Richard is tied for second in Astros history in career ERA (3.15), third in strikeouts (1,493), fourth in complete games (76) and fifth in wins (107) and shutouts (19). He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
NBA
Randle gets four-year, $117M deal from Knicks
All-Star forward Julius Randle agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million.
Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season. Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
Guard Lou Williams
- will return to the Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal. Last season, his 16th in the league,Williams averaged 10 points and 3.4 assists in 21 minutes per game, mostly coming off the bench behind Young.
SOCCER
Messi, Barcelona parting ways
Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over.
Barcelona announced that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract.
He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.
While with the club, Messi earned a record six Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s top player. He is the team’s all-time scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances.
TENNIS
Top seed Nadal felled in Washington
If Rafael Nadal was hoping to ease his painful left foot back into action after nearly two months off tour, that’s hardly what happened in his Citi Open debut, which ended after just two matches.
A night after needing three sets and more than three hours to get by, Nadal was eliminated 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington.
Harris hit 16 aces and took advantage of the top-seeded Nadal’s admittedly problematic serve.
The match ended when Nadal got broken for the second time, with Harris dropping his racket in disbelief after delivering a lob winner.
The one bit of good news for Nadal on Thursday was that he said his injured foot felt better.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Jannik Sinner, Jenson Brooksby, Steve Johnson, John Millman and Denis Kudla.
Roger Federer, who turns 40 Sunday, pulled out of upcoming tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, citing lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee and shedding doubt on his status for the U.S. Open. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals
- July 8.
ELSEWHERE
The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. McCoy adds pass rushing depth to the Raiders interior defensive line after sitting out all of last season with a torn quadriceps. McCoy, a first team All-Pro with Tampa Bay in 2013, has 59½
- sacks with 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 139 career games.
- The New Jersey Devils signed free agent forward
Tomas Tatar to a two-year, $9 million contract and re-signed restricted free-agent forward Yegor Sharangovich
- to a two-year $4 million deal. Tatar, 30, spent the past three seasons with Montreal, scoring 57 goals with 92 assists. Sharangovich had 16 goals and 14 assists in 54 games as a rookie last season.
