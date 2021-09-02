Sports briefs: Former NFL linebacker Keith McCants dead at 53

NFL
Former linebacker McCants dead
Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. Mr. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
Mr. McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Ala., native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama.
Mr. McCants played for three seasons in Tampa, followed by stints with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his football career ended in 1995. Mr. McCants was arrested several times for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia over the years.
Mr. McCants also had financial troubles, detailed in 2012 in an ESPN documentary titled “Broke,” about former professional players who went through bankruptcy and other money difficulties.
In his NFL career, Mr. McCants played in 88 games and recorded 192 tackles, 13.5 quarterback sacks and a single interception he returned for a 46-yard touchdown with the Cardinals.
BASEBALL
Yankees radio announcer
Ricardo earns save
New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped out of his flooding car by Spanish radio play-by-play man Rickie Ricardo on Wednesday night after Sterling got stuck trying to drive home after a game.
Sterling and Ricardo both called New York’s game at the Los Angeles Angels from Yankee Stadium because the radio crews have not resumed traveling with the team as part of COVID-19 protocols.
Ricardo told WFAN on Thursday the 83-year-old Sterling was the first to leave the stadium after the game concluded around 10 p.m., while Ricardo stayed later for a Spanish postgame show.
Ricardo said when he finally left the park, the lobby at Yankee Stadium had water up to his ankles, and he encountered several closed and flooded streets as the East Coast was pummeled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm killed at least 12 people in New York City, including one who drowned in a car and 11 more in basement apartments, police said.
Sterling’s broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman, called Ricardo as he was trying to find a route to his home in New Jersey and told him that Sterling was stuck in his car on River Road in Edgewater, N.J., just over the George Washington Bridge.
Ricardo called Sterling and kept him on the phone until he found him in one of roughly 25 vehicles stuck in flooding that covered the tires of most cars. Ricardo, who drives a Jeep, pulled up behind Sterling’s car and helped him get out of the vehicle. He said it took them an hour to find a clear path to Sterling’s apartment about a half-mile away, but he eventually got Sterling there safely.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Temple-Rutgers game postponed
The season-opening game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night was postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over parts of the Northeast.
Rutgers’ stadium sits on the banks of the Raritan River and some towns in northern New Jersey reported receiving as many as 8 inches of rain on Wednesday night. Flooding was reported in many areas Thursday and some major roads leading to the stadium were closed.
The game was rescheduled for noon Saturday. Tickets and parking passes issued for Thursday’s game at SHI Stadium, which was a sellout, will be honored, Rutgers officials said.
- Tulane will move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., where the university’s athletic program relocated temporarily as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana. The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game the Green Wave has been forced to relocate because of the storm this season. The Green Wave’s opener Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma was moved to Norman, Okla.
ELSEWHERE
The Buffalo Sabres locked up two youngsters considered integral to their rebuilding plans by re-signing center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Henri Jokiharju
- to three-year contracts each worth $7.5 million. Mittelstadt, 22, was a 2017 first-round pick out of Minnesota and overcame early career inconsistencies to finish third on the Sabres with 10 goals and fourth with 22 points in 41 games last season. Jokiharju had three goals and eight points in 46 games for the Sabres last season.
- The Ontario Hockey League suspended Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick
Logan Mailloux
- indefinitely for violating the league’s expectation for appropriate conduct by a player. The junior league said the punishment relates to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020. Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking a photo of himself and a young woman without consent during an “intimate moment” and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.” The act resulted in the 18-year-old being charged and fined under Swedish law.
Gene Elliott won the U.S. Senior Amateur in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., beating Jerry Gunthorpe