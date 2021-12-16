Sports briefs: Former Redskins center Len Hauss dead at 79

NFL
Former Redskins center Hauss dead at 79
Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for the Washington Redskins who started every game the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, is dead at 79.
His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said Mr. Hauss died Wednesday in Jesup, Ga., after an extended illness.
Washington was the only professional football team Mr. Hauss played for during a durable career that spanned from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.
Mr. Hauss was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1966, 1968-70 and 1972 and was the center for Washington’s team that reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 1972 season before losing to the Miami Dolphins 14-7.
Former WR Jackson had stage 2 CTE
Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who had 540 receptions and 9,080 yards, was 38 when he died.
On Thursday, the late player’s family released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Two top-25 games canceled because of virus
Rising coronavirus concerns hit college basketball Thursday, with officials calling off two top-25 men’s games this weekend.
The game between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes’ program. No. 4 UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina in the same tournament on Saturday, though the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols.
On the East Coast, No. 16 Seton Hall canceled Saturday’s game against Iona in the Gotham Classic game in New York because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates’ program.
- The Virginia Union men’s team had its Saturday game against Barry canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Barry’s program. The VUU women had games canceled Thursday against Winston-Salem State and Saturday vs. Livingstone.
NHL
Flyers-Canadiens played in empty arena
The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night due to a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases. The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.
The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday night’s game against Boston, which currently has six players in COVID-19 protocol, including captain Patrice Bergeron and star winger Brad Marchand.
Caps’ Ovechkin matches Andreychuk in loss
Alex Ovechkin scored his 274th career power-play goal in the second period, matching Dave Andreychuk‘s NHL record, in the Washington Capitals’ 5-4 overtime loss to the host Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Chicago’s Caleb Jones won it with his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime after Washington tied it on Conor Sheary’s sixth goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Washington center Nicklas Backstrom picked up an assist in his first game after missing the start of the season with a hip injury. But the Capitals played without Evgeny Kuznetsov because of COVID-19 protocol.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State’s Walker going pro
Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Walker ran for 1,636 yards, second in FBS, and ranked among the nation’s leaders with 19 touchdowns. He was named Walter Camp player of the year and became the first Spartan to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back. Walker and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud shared AP’s Big Ten co-offensive players of the year honors.
West Virginia running back Leddie Brown
- says he’ll skip the Mountaineers’ bowl game to focus on preparations for the NFL draft. Brown surpassed 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He was sixth in the Big 12 this season with 1,065 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He also caught 36 passes for 217 yards and one score.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new coach Brian Kelly
- . Brennan started three games in 2020, throwing for 1,112 and 11 TDs against three interceptions, before a core injury ended his season.
NBA
Williamson gets injection in foot
Zion Williamson received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason.
The New Orleans Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise, said Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.”
Another round of imaging on Williamson’s foot is expected to be performed in four to six weeks. Williamson has not played this season.
ELSEWHERE
The Richmond Kickers signed forward Matt Bentley
- , a former member of Lionsbridge FC, a USL League Two team based on the Virginia Peninsula. Bentley had nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances for Lionsbridge FC last year. He then trained with the Kickers, members of USL League One, in the summer.
- Veteran infielder