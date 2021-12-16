Sports briefs: Former Redskins center Len Hauss dead at 79

NFL

Former Redskins center Hauss dead at 79

Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for the Washington Redskins who started every game the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, is dead at 79.

His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said Mr. Hauss died Wednesday in Jesup, Ga., after an extended illness.

Washington was the only professional football team Mr. Hauss played for during a durable career that spanned from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.

Mr. Hauss was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1966, 1968-70 and 1972 and was the center for Washington’s team that reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 1972 season before losing to the Miami Dolphins 14-7.

Former WR Jackson had stage 2 CTE

Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.