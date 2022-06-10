Sports briefs: Former Spider Kenny Atkinson will coach Charlotte Hornets

NBA

Ex-Spider Atkinson hired to coach Hornets

A former University of Richmond Spiders star is reportedly returning to coach an NBA team.

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to lead the Charlotte Hornets, various news outlets revealed Friday.

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and then spent the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant before joining Golden State’s staff of Steve Kerr.

Atkinson was a four-year starter for the Spiders and the sophomore floor leader as UR advanced to the 1988 Sweet 16 with NCAA tournament wins over Indiana and Georgia Tech. Richmond played in the 1989 NIT and returned to the NCAAs in 1990. With Atkinson, the Spiders went 42-14 in the CAA, 84-41 overall.

He scored 1,549 career points and averaged 34.5 minutes in 125 games.

NFL

Commanders’ Del Rio fined for comments

Washington Commanders assistant Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for comments referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “dust-up” on Wednesday.

Del Rio, first on Twitter and then at a press conference, asked why the protests and destruction of property in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death aren’t being investigated with the same vigor.

Later in the afternoon, he issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for his wording.

Former Cowboys Pro Bowl RB Perkins dies

Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.

The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Mr. Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday. No cause of death was revealed.

Mr. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games with the Cowboys from 1961-68, and is fourth on the team’s career list behind two Pro Football Hall of Famers — NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett — and their current running back, Ezekiel Elliott. Mr. Perkins’ 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in team history.

HORSE RACING

Rich Strike faces another test in Belmont

After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him.

Rich Strike won’t go off at odds of more than 80-1 this time, but even after bypassing the Preakness to run in the final leg of the Triple Crown, he’s not expected to be the horse to beat in the field of eight. That distinction belongs to 2-1 morning line favorite We the People, a newcomer to the Triple Crown trail who could set the pace in the 1 1/2-mile race and thrive if it rains in New York on Saturday.

If it’s a wet track similar to We the People’s romp to victory in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last month, trainer Mark Casse doesn’t like anyone else’s chances.

The 154th edition of the Belmont Stakes is shaping up for a plodding pace with We the People looking like the only speed horse going up against Rich Strike and six other closers on a big, sandy track that doesn’t tend to favor late charges.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as champs

Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings put Oklahoma on the brink of a repeat national championship with their stellar play throughout the Women’s College World Series.

Their teammates brought it home.

Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight title.

Alo was named Most Outstanding Player. She hit .667 for World Series, tied Jennings for a series-record five home runs and set a series mark with 12 runs.

The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series against their Big 12 rival 2-0 after winning Game 1 on Wednesday 16-1 with a record six home runs. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall national championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.

GOLF

DeChambeau joins Saudi golf series

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway series LIV Golf Friday.

DeChambeau is yet to explain why he made an about-turn to join that list, having previously said he would continue playing on the PGA Tour. That may not be possible now, as the PGA Tour announced Thursday that players who defect to the renegade series will face banishment from future tour events.

Clark takes Canadian Open lead into weekend

Wyndham Clark closed with an unlikely par save Friday to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy and four other players into the weekend in the RBC Canadian Open.

After bogeying Nos. 15 and 16 in windy conditions at St. George’s, Clark got up-and-down from about 50 feet from a semi-plugged lie on the downslope in a greenside bunker on the par-4 18th. He was 7 under after an even-par 70.

McIlroy (68) was tied with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), Alex Smalley (67), Keith Mitchell (67) and Jim Knous (67).

NHL

Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 in Game 5

Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tanpa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel also scored to help the Lightning get their third straight victory, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots.

On the tiebreaking goal, Sergachev got a pass from Victor Hedman and fired a shot from the right point through traffic in front that deflected off Palat’s knee and past Igor Shesterkin to give the Lightning their first lead of the night.