Sports briefs: Former Tigers catcher Bill Freehan dies

BASEBALL
Tigers All-Star catcher Bill Freehan dies at 79
Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday at age 79.
The cause of death was not disclosed, but family members have publicly said that Mr. Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease.
Mr. Freehan played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. He hit .262 with 200 home runs and 758 RBIs. He also won five Gold Gloves. When Mr. Freehan retired, he held the major league records — all of which have been surpassed — for chances (10,714), putouts (9,941) and fielding average for a catcher (.993).
NFL
Jets lose defensive end Lawson for season
New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles in practice, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.
Backup safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season-ending knee injury during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.
Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after totaling 20 sacks over his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He was having an outstanding training camp. Bryce Huff, an undrafted free agent last year out of Memphis, is the favorite to get an opportunity to replace Lawson as a primary pass rusher for the Jets.
GOLF
Serrao, Brittain reach VSGA Senior Am final
Midlothian’s Steve Serrao knocked out top-seeded Keith Decker 6 and 5 in the morning, then edged past Scott Blankenship in the afternoon to advance to the finals of the VSGA Senior Amateur at Birdwood Golf in Charlottesville.
Serrao, who won this event in 2019, will meet 2020 winner Buck Brittain of Tazewell in Friday’s 18-hole final, which will start at 8 a.m. Brittain ousted Matt Sughrue 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals and eliminated David Jordan of Montpelier 6 and 4 in the semifinals.
NASCAR
Lajoie out because of COVID-19 protocols
Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols.
The driver said he does not have the virus. Spire Motorsports announced that Josh Berry will replace him in the No. 7 Chevrolet at Michigan.
LaJoie said he was in a mandatory seven-day quarantine for contact tracing after someone else tested positive who had been in studio with LaJoie at the start of the week to tape LaJoie’s podcast.
NASCAR policy states any unvaccinated person who has a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine. They can return with no symptoms and a negative test on Day 5.
NHL
No. 1 overall draft pick going back to college
Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month.
Power’s decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Sabres retain his rights and are expected to sign him to an entry-level contract at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Power cited numerous reasons for playing one more season at Ann Arbor, including wanting more time to develop and having the opportunity to enjoy a normal college year on campus minus COVID-19 restrictions. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams responded by saying the team was on board should Power return to school for an additional year of development.
Power will be the second No. 1 overall pick since 2000 not to jump immediately to the NHL. Defenseman Erik Johnson spent one year at the University of Minnesota after being taken No. 1 by St. Louis is 2006.
ELSEWHERE
- The VCU Health Richmond Marathon and Richmond Raceway are partnering to hold a prerace open-air expo at the track on Nov. 11-12. The marathon, scheduled to return downtown this year, is slated for Nov. 13. The Walmart Health & Fitness Expo will run from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the track’s infield area. The expo has packet pickup for race bibs and participant shirts, race vendors and interactive features.
- The Charlotte Hornets agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard
Terry Rozier
- . Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets.
- The New Orleans Pelicans signed restricted free agent
Josh Hart
- to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. Last season, Hart averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in 47 games before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games.
- A former University of Miami football player was arrested in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate
Bryan Pata. Rashaun Jones
- , 35, of Lake City, was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service. South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s.
- Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party. The Lexington Police Department said in a release that offensive lineman
Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams
- were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.
