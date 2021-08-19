Sports briefs: Former Tigers catcher Bill Freehan dies

The driver said he does not have the virus. Spire Motorsports announced that Josh Berry will replace him in the No. 7 Chevrolet at Michigan.

LaJoie said he was in a mandatory seven-day quarantine for contact tracing after someone else tested positive who had been in studio with LaJoie at the start of the week to tape LaJoie’s podcast.

NASCAR policy states any unvaccinated person who has a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine. They can return with no symptoms and a negative test on Day 5.

NHL

No. 1 overall draft pick going back to college

Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month.