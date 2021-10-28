Sports briefs: Former Washington Bullets GM Bob Ferry dies at 84

BASEBALL
Padres hire manager Melvin away from A’s
The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Melvin, 60 will reportedly receive a three-year deal.
Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
Melvin, a three-time manager of the year, became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths. He was 853-764 with Oakland and has a 1,346-1,272 record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s.
Players pick Ohtani as player of year
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards.
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted the National League’s outstanding player. The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher.
Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.
Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from colon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.
Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.
Shortstop Miguel Rojas
- and the Miami Marlins agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract. Rojas, 32, batted .265 this season for Miami, with nine home runs and 48 RBIs.
NBA
Former Bullets GM Bob Ferry dies
Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, is dead at 84.
Mr. Ferry, the father of former Duke star Danny Ferry, became the team’s GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Washington reached the 1975 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State, then won it all three years later by beating Seattle. The Bullets lost a Finals rematch with Seattle in 1979.
Mr. Ferry won executive of the year honors in 1979 and 1982. He was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in 1959 and played 10 seasons in the NBA.
Pacers’ Brogdon out with injury
Indiana point guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a strained hamstring in the Pacers’ 118-100 loss to Toronto on Wednesday and will not play in Friday’s game against Brooklyn.
Brogdon, a former standout at the University of Virginia, leads Indiana in scoring (23.4 ppg) and assists (7.0). He may be forced to miss more than Friday’s game becuase of the injury.
The Pacers could use Caris LeVert at point guard Friday. LeVert, normally a shooting guard, has yet to play this season because of a stress fracture in his back but is listed as questionable to play against the Nets.
Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds as host Washington (4-1) beat Atlanta 122-111 to continue its impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr. John Collins
- led Atlanta with 28 points on 14-of-16 shooting.
NHL
Capitals’ Oshie out with lower-body injury
Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is listed as week to week with a lower-body injury.
Oshie took a shot from Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot during the third period of the Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime win Wednesday night. He limped to the bench but did not miss any shifts and finished the game.
In Wednesday’s loss, Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading eighth goal for the 738th of his career. Ovechkin is three goals behind Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL career list. Ovechkin’s tally came on a power play, the 271st time he’s scored with a man advantage, which places him three behind Dave Andreychuk for the most in league history.
Minnesota forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick
- have entered the COVID-19 protocol. Zuccarello is Minnesota’s leading scorer with seven points, including three goals, through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Texas A&M coach Blair set to retire
Longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair announced he will retire at the end of the season.
Blair, 76, has been at Texas A&M since 2003, leading the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.
The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins. His 838 overall career victories are the 12th most in Division I history and fourth among active coaches.
GOLF
Hagy, Ramey share PGA lead in Bermuda
Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind, with each shooting a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal in Southampton was halted by darkness.
The wind and spots of heavy rain were so fierce that play was suspended briefly in the morning. And while it eased slightly in the afternoon, the gusts were strong enough that short putts were nervy and judging the distance on approach shots was key.
Vincent Whaley had a 66, and Garrick Higgo, Seamus Power and Danny Lee were among those at 67.
— The Associated Press