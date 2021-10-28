Sports briefs: Former Washington Bullets GM Bob Ferry dies at 84

Blair, 76, has been at Texas A&M since 2003, leading the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.

The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins. His 838 overall career victories are the 12th most in Division I history and fourth among active coaches.

GOLF

Hagy, Ramey share PGA lead in Bermuda

Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind, with each shooting a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal in Southampton was halted by darkness.

The wind and spots of heavy rain were so fierce that play was suspended briefly in the morning. And while it eased slightly in the afternoon, the gusts were strong enough that short putts were nervy and judging the distance on approach shots was key.

Vincent Whaley had a 66, and Garrick Higgo, Seamus Power and Danny Lee were among those at 67.

