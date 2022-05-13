Sports briefs: Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry joining Saints

NFL

Reciever Landry joining Saints

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.

The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.

Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.

In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

NBA

Mavs cruise past Suns, force Game 7

Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a deciding game in the Western Conference semifinals.

The home team has won all six games, none with a margin closer than seven points. A trip to the West finals will be at stake Sunday in Phoenix.

The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with the 23-year-old Doncic, their three-time All-Star point guard.

The Suns, seeking a second consecutive trip to the conference finals, are going the distance in a series for the first time in two postseasons with Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Booker scored 19 points but was shut out from 3-point range (0 of 4) while going 6 of 17. Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Paul added 13 points.

Rivers will return as Sixers coach

Addressing the big question about Doc Rivers‘ future as the 76ers’ head coach, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave his assurance on Friday that Rivers will be back next season.

Rivers’ five-year contract runs through the 2024-25 season. Reports this season had indicated that Rivers could be replaced by Mike D’Antoni if the Sixers didn’t advance far in the postseason.

The Sixers hired Rivers in October 2020 to bring a championship to the organization. He was hired a month before Morey arrived as team president.

The Sixers have suffered back-to-back second-round exits during their tenures. Last season, the Sixers headed into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia’s Danny Green suffered ACL and LCL tears in left knee in the opening minutes of a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Green suffered the injury in the series-ending 99-90 setback after Joel Embiid inadvertently fell on Green’s leg underneath the basket. Green had an MRI Friday morning.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances to Italian Open semifinals

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic brought the Foro Italico crowd to its feet with several memorable points in a 7-5, 7-6 (1) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Shapovalov eliminated 10-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal — who was dealing with a chronically injured left foot — on Thursday.

Also, fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas served 10 aces to defeat Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach his third consecutive Masters semifinal on clay.

Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev in their third semifinal over the last month after the 2017 champion beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2.

In the women’s tournament, Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches by beating former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (2), 6-0.

Swiatek’s semifinal opponent will be third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who rallied past Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 for her first victory over the American in five tries.

Also advancing was recent Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur, who rallied past Maria Sakkari, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 for her 10th straight win. Jabeur will face Daria Kasatkina, who advanced when Jil Teichmann retired due to a left thigh injury with Kasatkina ahead 6-4, 3-2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bonnies’ Osunniyi will transfer to Iowa State

Two-time Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year Osun Osunniyi on Friday announced he’s transferring to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-10 Osunniyi averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and ranked eighth nationally with 2.94 blocks. He has one season of eligibility.

Osunniyi is the Bonnies’ career blocks leader and was a member of the Atlantic 10 all-defensive team four straight years. He blocked at least one shot in 29 of 31 games, including 19 with three or more.

Osunniyi is the second former St. Bonaventure player to transfer to Iowa State. The other is guard Jaren Holmes, who was the Bonnies’ second-leading scorer.

Other transfers joining the Cyclones are Hason Ward (VCU) and Jeremiah Williams (Temple).

Florida signed graduate transfer and St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton, a potentially huge addition for new coach Todd Golden

. Lofton earned All-Atlantic 10 honors each of the past three seasons while totaling 1,613 points and 604 assists.

Former Texas forward

Tre Mitchell

transferred to Big 12 foe West Virginia. The 6-foot-9 Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds per game last season and started 17 games for the Longhorns. He made nearly 48% of his field goal attempts and 80% of his free throws. He began his career at Massachusetts.

NHRA

B. Force breaks track marks in Virginia return

Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record at Virginia Motorsports Park in qualifying Friday for the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

In the NHRA’s first event at the track in three years, Force had a 3.710-second run at 335.82 mph. She has nine of the 10 fastest runs in Top Fuel history.

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hagan, the points leader, broke the track speed record with a 3.914 at 335.82 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Smith set track records with her pass of 6.788 at 200.38 — the first 200-mph motorcycle run in track history — on a Buell.