Sports briefs: Freeman, Dodgers agree to six-year deal

BASEBALL

Freeman, Dodgers agree to six-year, $162M deal

Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The star first baseman and the Dodgers agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract. Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP, helped Atlanta to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.

It was assumed that Atlanta would try to lock up Freeman, who had never played for another club. But a deal didn’t get done before the labor lockout began in early December and then the Braves traded for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland.

Now the 32-year-old five-time All-Star will be playing not far from where he grew up in Orange County. He already lives in the area in the offseason.

Adding Freeman gives the Dodgers an even more imposing lineup. He’ll join former MVPs Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, along with Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner. The lineup already was among the National League’s best last year with 237 home runs and 5.12 runs per game to go with 612 walks and an OPS of .759.

A career .295 hitter, Freeman has surpassed 20 homers eight times with a career-high 38 in 2019. He has a pair of 100-RBI seasons, and three other years when he drove in more than 90 runs. He has three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove for his defensive work.

St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty

will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened.

NFL

Packers trade All-Pro WR Adams to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from Green Bay.

The Raiders will send the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons. He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a three-year contract for receiver Allen Robinson

, one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league. Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. Last season, he caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries for the Bears.

Washington signed former Jacksonville guard

Andrew Norwell, who will be expected to fill the hole in the Commanders’ line left by Brandon Scherff

, who left Washington for the Jaguars. Terms of Norwell’s deal were not available.

Other notable NFL free agent signings: S

Justin Reid to Kansas City, LB De’Vondre Campbell to Green Bay (re-signing), LB Myles Jack to Pittsburgh, WR D.J. Chark to Detroit, CB Casey Hayward and RB Damien Williams to Atlanta, TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the N.Y. Giants, RB Raheem Mostert to Miami, TE Tyler Conklin to the N.Y. Jets, LB Shaq Lawson to Buffalo, TE Hayden Hurst to Cincinnati, QB Kyle Allen

to Houston

Browns’ Mayfield requests trade

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren’t willing to let him go just yet.

Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns after the team failed in its pursuit of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who told Cleveland he would not be playing for the Browns. Watson, who will be traded by the Texans, reportedly will choose between New Orleans and Atlanta.

Mayfield, who is coming off a rough 2021 season and shoulder surgery, was angered by the Browns’ public overtures toward Watson and feels his time in Cleveland is over.

Eagles let go of defensive tackle Cox

Philadelphia parted ways with longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox but is open to bringing him back on a reworked deal. Cox, 31, has made six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He only had 3½ sacks in 16 games last season, however.

Other notable NFL cuts: Dallas T La’el Collins, Buffalo WR Cole Beasley, N.Y. Giants S Logan Ryan, Chicago LB Danny Trevathan, Pittsburgh LB Joe Schobert

NBA

Warriors’ Curry out indefinitely

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss an indefinite amount of time with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

Curry injured his foot when Boston’s Marcus Smart rolled over his leg during Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics. ESPN reported Curry could return in mid-April, just in time for the playoffs.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Howland out as Mississippi State coach

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program.

Howland went 18-16 this season with the Bulldogs and 134-98 overall. They are coming off Wednesday night’s 60-57 first-round NIT loss to Virginia. MSU appeared in the NIT three times the past five seasons along with making the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Including stints at UCLA, Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona, Howland is 535-304 in 26 seasons.

ELSEWHERE

Virginia broke a meet record to win the 200-yard medley relay in the opening night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships in Atlanta. Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass

claimed the Cavaliers’ first NCAA title in the event with a meet record time of 1:32.16. The Cavaliers also finished second in the 800-yard freestyle relay to lead the standings with 74 points. Texas is second with 58. Individual events began Thursday.

