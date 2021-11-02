Sports briefs: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia, Alabama top CFP rankings
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.
At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a team from outside the Power Five conferences, but still sit behind three teams (Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State) that have already been beaten.
Committee chairman Gary Barta, who is also Iowa’s athletic director, said the committee was impressed with Cincinnati’s victory at 10th-ranked Notre Dame (7-1), but not so much by the rest of the Bearcats’ schedule.
Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.
Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee’s initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.
Georgia Southern nearing deal to hire Helton
Georgia Southern is working to finalize a deal with former Southern California coach Clay Helton to become the Eagles’ new head coach.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Helton and the school were closing in on an agreement. On3.com first reported that Georgia Southern was interested in hiring Helton.
Helton was the first coach fired this season, two games into his eighth season at USC. Helton, 49, was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wilson suspended after DUI arrest
Kansas sophomore forward Jalen Wilson will miss KU’s exhibition game Wednesday night plus the first three regular-season games as a suspension following a DUI arrest Sunday morning.
KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced the punishment Tuesday, saying Wilson will also serve community service hours.
Wilson posted an apology on social media Tuesday in which he said he was “truly sorry.”
“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” Wilson wrote, “and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgment.”
Wilson, who turns 21 on Thursday, was arrested at 400 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy at 2:16 a.m. Sunday.
George Diepenbrock, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, said a deputy saw a driver at 1:48 a.m. “not maintaining a proper lane.” After deputies stopped the vehicle, they had Wilson perform field sobriety tests and took him into custody after.
Wilson was booked into jail and released about two hours later on $250 bond, according to the jail log. He was given a future court date, Diepenbrock said.
Wilson started 26 of 29 games as a freshman last season and returned for his sophomore season after entering the NBA draft.
- Pittsburgh senior guard
Nike Sibande
- is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in an exhibition win over Gannon on Monday. Sibande, who transferred to Pitt from Miami (Ohio) before the 2020-21 season, averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Panthers last year.
- Mississippi coach
Kermit Davis
- has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens. Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. Ole Miss was a No. 1 seed in the NIT before falling in the first round last season.
MLB
Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave
Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team had not announced the decision.
Scott’s dismissal is hardly a surprise after New York fell apart in the second half and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to hire a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason under owner Steve Cohen.
Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Cubs.
- The Diamondbacks hired
Jeff Banister
- as the bench coach for manager
Torey Lovullo
- on Monday. The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice.
TENNIS
Djokovic shakes off rust with win in Paris
In his first singles match since missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
No. 1 ranked Djokovic showed signs of rustiness with a couple of unforced errors in the opening game, but he put pressure on his Hungarian opponent with the quality of his service returns, breaking him twice in the first set.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion dropped serve with a forehand error to trail 2-1 in the second set. Fucsovics leveled the set score when Djokovic hit a return long.
Clearly not at the top of his game, a roaring Djokovic punched the air after whipping a forehand pass to hold serve in the third game of the final set. He broke for a 4-2 lead when Fucsovics sent a backhand long before converting his second match point with a forehand winner.