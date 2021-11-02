Sports briefs: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia, Alabama top CFP rankings

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a team from outside the Power Five conferences, but still sit behind three teams (Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Committee chairman Gary Barta, who is also Iowa’s athletic director, said the committee was impressed with Cincinnati’s victory at 10th-ranked Notre Dame (7-1), but not so much by the rest of the Bearcats’ schedule.

Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee’s initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.

