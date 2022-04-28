Sports briefs: Gonzaga's Bolton, a Petersburg native, declares for NBA draft

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Petersburg native Bolton declares for NBA draft

Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, a Petersburg native, is the the fifth Zags starter to declare for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-3 Bolton was an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention after starting all 32 games and averaging 11.2 points per game this season. Bolton led the Bulldogs with 64 3-pointers, shooting 46% from 3-point range.

It was unclear whether Bolton has signed with an NCAA-certified agent, which would leave the door open for a return to Gonzaga next season. Bolton, who played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before moving to Spokane, is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21.

Four other Gonzaga players have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme, wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.

Virginia Tech’s N’Guessan in transfer portal

Virginia Tech’s David N’Guessan has entered the transfer portal, according to the university.

N’Guessan averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 36 games as a sophomore reserve power forward this year. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 9.6 minutes as a freshman.

N’Guessan became the fourth Hokie to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining Nahiem Alleyne, who is transferring to Connecticut; Jalen Haynes, who is transferring to East Tennessee State; and John Ojiako.

With the exit of N’Guessan, Tech now has four available scholarships to pass out to spring recruits. One of those would go to Justyn Mutts if he decides to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Don Carey and Collin Holloway are the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. Kobe Clark, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered the portal, and leading scorer Aminu Mohammed

opted to test the NBA draft waters. Carey previously declared for the NBA draft and is keeping that option open.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Embiid, Harden lead 76ers into second round

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end their first-round series.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, and Pascal Siakam fouled out with 24 points.

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets

Stephen Curry scored 30 points in his return to Golden State’s starting lineup, and the host Warriors beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 102-98 on Wednesday night to end the first-round series in five games.

Curry converted a three-point play with 1:33 left and scored again with 29 seconds remaining to send the Warriors on to the second round in the Western Conference to face either Memphis or Minnesota.

Jokic scored 12 of his 30 points in the final 3:46 and finished with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Bucks finish off Bulls in rout

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds as the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to end first-round series in five games.

The third-seeded Bucks advanced to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 on Sunday in Boston.

After splitting the first two games, the Bucks won the last three by an average margin of 23.3 points. They won those three games without Khris Middleton, an All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Patrick Williams led Chicago with 23 points. Star DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points.

NHL

Kings’ Brown to retire after 18 seasons

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club.

Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. He was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles’ captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team’s championships in 2012 and 2014.

Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season.

GOLF

Rahm among five tied for PGA lead in Mexico

Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a five-way share of the early lead in the first round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

Rahm knew very little about the Vidanta Vallarta course except that he felt comfortable off the tee, and it showed. He missed only one fairway, and three greens.

He opened with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole, but it was the chip-in from 30 feet on the 13th that really got him going. He had to save par on the 10th and 11th holes at the start of his round.

ELSEWHERE

A memorial service for Chris Cheeks

, who was a VCU basketball standout in the late 1980s and a longtime coach, will be held Saturday morning. Faith and Family Church, located at 7900 Walmsley Blvd. in North Chesterfield, will host the service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 700 Southern Ave. SE in Washington, D.C.. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. before the service at 11 a.m.

NOVA swimmer

Charlie Swanson (St. Christopher’s) qualified for the FINA World Swimming Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from June 18 to July 3. Swanson’s time of 2:08.84 in the 200 breaststroke earned him a berth in the event.

— The Associated Press