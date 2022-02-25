Sports briefs: Grambling hires former Baylor coach Briles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Grambling hires former Baylor coach Briles

Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday.

Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Grambling has not made a formal announcement, but made Briles available for an exclusive interview with KTAL-TV in Shreveport.

In his interview, Briles said “reporting policies and procedures were not as available as they should have been” during his time at Baylor because the university did not have “a Title IX person” until the fall of 2015.

At Grambling, Briles said he’ll do “exactly what I’m required to do and what they expect of me, which is to be a very solid citizen, to be a positive leader on a day-in and day-out basis, to do everything I can do to protect our students and our student-athletes on campus.”

Briles coached at Baylor from 2008-15. Last summer, an NCAA panel cleared Briles of committing any rules violations, but also made it clear that it found Briles’ conduct at Baylor unethical.

NHL

Chara breaks record for games by defenseman

Zdeno Chara broke the NHL record for games by a defenseman Thursday night.

The seven-time All-Star was on the ice for the Islanders for the opening faceoff against San Jose for his 1,652nd regular-season game. He broke the mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

Chara, the tallest player in NHL history at 6-foot-9, is in the twilight of a decorated career that began in 1997 when he was just 20. The Slovak star is now three weeks shy of his 45th birthday, and he signed a one-year deal with the Islanders before this season to reunite with the team he began his career with.

Arizona signed defenseman

Dysin Mayo

to a three-year contract. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season.

Pittsburgh defenseman

Mike Matheson

is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach

Mike Sullivan

said Matheson is “week to week.” Matheson has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins.

NBA

Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with hurt toe

Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt.

Rondo, 36, sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain.

New York guard

Derrick Rose

, 33, will undergo “a minor procedure” on his ankle, the Knicks said Friday, with his recovery time undetermined. Rose had surgery in late December to fix a bone spur in his ankle. He missed 30 consecutive games and the Knicks season went down the toilet. Rose returned to full-contact practice this week and Tom Thibodeau was hopeful for an imminent return.

NFL

Ex-Chargers RB Lionel James dies at 59

Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.

Auburn announced the death of Mr. James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train,” but provided no additional details.

James played five seasons with the Chargers, who have since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 while setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027.

James, who was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, led Auburn in all-purpose yards in 1981 and 1982.

Kansas City announced the hire of

Matt Nagy

as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach. The 43-year-old Nagy originally joined Chiefs coach

Andy Reid

‘s staff in 2013 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a position he held for two seasons. The Chicago Bears hired Nagy in 2018 as their head coach, but he was fired after the team went 6-11 this past season. In four seasons as the Bears’ head coach, Nagy posted a 34-31 record, including a 12-4 mark and the NFC North divisional title in his first season in Chicago.

Carolina agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end

Ian Thomas

, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season.

ELSEWHERE

Kentucky’s racing director has denied trainer

Bob Baffert

’s request to stay his suspension by stewards in their ruling that also disqualified Medina Spirit as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Monday suspended Baffert for 90 days, effective March 8 through June 5, and fined the Hall of Fame trainer $7,500. They also stripped the now-deceased Medina Spirit of the victory for testing positive for the steroid betamethasone following the Derby last May 1.

S

outh Carolina State women’s basketball coach

Audra Smith

was fired Thursday, a day after she sued the school in federal court alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university. Smith, who played at Virginia, had led the women’s team the past four seasons when she was dismissed. She filed a suit asking for a response to a Freedom of Information Act request in January seeking documentation that South Carolina State gave more resources to male athletes, coaches and teams

than to its women’s programs, players and coaches.