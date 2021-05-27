Sports briefs: Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.75 million

COLLEGE SOCCER
Amanda, Howell are Hermann winners
Oregon State junior forward Gloire Amanda and Florida State junior midfielder Jaelin Howell are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players in the country.
Amanda, from Edmonton, Alberta, had 15 goals and seven assists in 14 games.
Howell, from Lone Tree, Col., had five goals and two assists as Florida State reached the NCAA Division I final, where it lost to Santa Clara 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.
MEMORABILIA
Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75 million
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold for a record $3.75 million at auction.
Heritage Auctions of Dallas said Thursday the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was in “gem mint” condition and went to an anonymous buyer. The card features the hockey great in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team’s final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL.
The sale topped the online company’s previous high for a hockey card. In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million.
The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million through PWCC Marketplace.
A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points.
AUTO RACING
135,000 expected to attend Indy 500
The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020 with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 expected to attend Sunday’s race.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity will be allowed. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.
Other large sporting events have included more than 73,000 fans at the bout earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders and 78,000 for a cricket match last month in Melbourne, Australia. But the Indy 500 will dwarf those totals this weekend.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Full slate of bowls set for 2021-22
After the pandemic cut the college football bowl season almost in half last year, a full lineup of 44 postseason games is scheduled for 2021-22.
The bowl schedule was announced Thursday. The bowls will begin on Dec. 17, with Bahamas Bowl kicking off at noon ET and the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., later in the day.
Two new bowl games are set to be played this season after canceling their scheduled debuts last year. The LA Bowl in Inglewood, Calif., is slated for Dec. 18, and the Fenway Bowl in Boston is scheduled for Dec. 29.
The College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas on Dec. 31.
Last year only 26 postseason games were played, including the CFP title game.
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY
United States turns back Latvia
Trevor Moore and Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 in the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.
Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans’ third straight win after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.
Finland beat Italy 3-0 in the other Group B game Thursday. In Group A, Switzerland routed Slovakia 8-1, and the Czech Republic beat Sweden 4-2.
ELSEWHERE
Zinedine Zidane
- is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The club said the Frenchman is leaving his job, a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade. Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016 to 2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies, including two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Spanish league and one Spanish Super Cup. But his second run ended with Madrid enduring its least successful season since 2009-10, which was the last time it didn’t win a title.
Alberto Bettiol timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg in Stradella, Italy. Remi Cavagna appeared to be heading for the win after attacking on the approach to the fourth-category Castana climb and crossing with a 28-second advantage, but Bettiol had set off in pursuit and caught and passed the French time-trial champion with about seven kilometers remaining. Bernal crossed the line in the peloton, more than 23 minutes behind. The 2019 Tour de France champion maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso
- . The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.
- Belarus was stripped of hosting next month’s European track cycling championships amid an international furor after a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk so a dissident journalist could be arrested. The event had been scheduled to take place in Minsk from June 23-27. European Union leaders called the airplane incident a state-sponsored hijacking. Belarus has been in turmoil since authoritarian leader
Alexander Lukashenko
- claimed victory last August in a disputed presidential election.
— The Associated Press