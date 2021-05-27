Sports briefs: Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.75 million

Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans’ third straight win after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.

Alberto Bettiol timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg in Stradella, Italy. Remi Cavagna appeared to be heading for the win after attacking on the approach to the fourth-category Castana climb and crossing with a 28-second advantage, but Bettiol had set off in pursuit and caught and passed the French time-trial champion with about seven kilometers remaining. Bernal crossed the line in the peloton, more than 23 minutes behind. The 2019 Tour de France champion maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso