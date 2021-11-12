Sports briefs: Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

GOLF
Thompson, Kupcho share lead in Florida
Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes Friday for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Kupcho, who has been a runner-up in each of the last three years on the LPGA Tour while still trying to capture her first title, ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn for a 64 that set the target at 11-under 129.
Thompson played in the afternoon and finished strong, her only blemish down the stretch a bogey on the par-4 eighth hole. She has not won since the ShopRite LPGA Classic more than two years ago and has slipped to No. 13 in the women’s world ranking.
Leona Maguire of Ireland cooled slightly from her opening 62 and had a 68 to join Wie-Ling Hsu (64) at one back. The group another shot back included Mi Yang Lee (62), Matilda Castren (64), world No. 1 Nelly Korda (66) and defending champion Sei Young Kim (67).
NBA
Four fined for altercation
Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Pacers center Myles Turner were fined Friday by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday night.
Gobert was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation with 4:01 left in the Pacers’ 111-100 victory in Salt Lake City. Turner was fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation by shoving Gobert.
Ingles was fined $30,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, and Mitchell was docked $20,000 for escalating an altercation by verbally taunting an opponent.
Turner shoved Gobert, planting his shoulder in his back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the basket across from the Pacers bench.
Blazers president McGowan steps down
Trail Blazers president and chief executive officer Chris McGowan has decided to step down after nine years in the position.
Chief commercial officer and executive vice President Dewayne Hankins will take over as the team’s new president of business operations.
McGowan’s resignation is effective on Nov. 26. He released a statement thanking the Blazers organization and its fans.
McGowan’s resignation comes amid an outside investigation into workplace concerns surrounding the organization.
Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports have reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.
MLB
Giants’ Kapler gets contract extension
Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been rewarded with a new contract after a record-setting season during which San Francisco won a franchise-best 107 games and the NL West.
The extension announced Friday runs through the 2024 season. The 46-year-old Kapler has just completed his second season as manager.
TENNIS
Paul into first ATP final, will play Shapovalov
Tommy Paul reached his first ATP Tour final by outlasting fellow American Francis Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open on Friday.
With a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win, the 24-year-old Paul followed up his victory over Andy Murray in the quarterfinals in what is proving to be a breakthrough tournament for the former junior French Open champion.
To claim his first senior title, Paul will have to get past defending champion Denis Shapovalov, who won an all-Canadian semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours.
American Korda to play top-seeded Alcaraz
Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Friday to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals.
He’ll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday’s final, after the Spanish teenager beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in straight sets. It will be the first meeting between the two.
The 21-year-old Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, was the favorite to win the all-American semifinal but struggled to find his rhythm before prevailing 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2.
Alcaraz dominated from the start in the second semifinal to win 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just 62 minutes.
Kontaveit beats Pliskova to advance
Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals.
The 25-year-old Estonian now has won 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Prior to that stretch she had a 19-13 record for the year.
Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 since she started working with Dimitry Tursunov at the Cincinnati Masters, clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four although first place in her round-robin group was still up for grabs.
In doubles, the second seeded team of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibihara defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 7-6 (5).
The Japanese pair will qualify for the semifinals if No. 7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac beat Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.
Barbora Krejcikova was playing Garbiñe Muguruza in the late match. The third-seeded Pliskova is 1-1 in the tournament but still has a chance of advancing.
