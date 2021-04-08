Sports briefs: Hofstra hires former star Speedy Claxton as coach

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hofstra hires former star Claxton as coach
Speedy Claxton is taking over as basketball coach at Hofstra, where he starred as a point guard in the late 1990s and has served as an assistant for the past seven years.
Claxton replaces Joe Mihalich, who missed this past season after taking a medical leave of absence and then transitioned into an advisory role with the school last month. Mihalich, 64, was 141-92 in seven seasons with Hofstra. Associate head coach Mike Farrelly was acting head coach after Mihalich went on leave and guided the Pride to a 13-10 record.
Claxton is one of Hofstra’s greatest and most popular players. He led the team to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2000, scored more than 2,000 career points and left as the program’s leader in assists and steals.
He was drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2000, but a knee injury cost him his rookie season. He played seven seasons in the NBA for five teams.
As a reward for taking UCLA back to the Final Four, Mick Cronin
- has received a two-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $4 million per year. The additional years will keep Cronin under contract through the 2026-27 season after he guided the Bruins to their deepest NCAA tournament run since 2008.
Southern California point guard Tahj Eaddy
- is turning pro. The senior, who transferred from Santa Clara to USC last spring, will forgo the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in hopes of being drafted this summer. Eaddy was a crucial cog in the Trojans’ stellar 2020-21 season, averaging 13.6 points and earning All-Pac-12 second-team honors.
Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji
- has declared for the NBA draft but will remain eligible to return to KU next year if he desires. Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the Jayhawks in scoring with 14.1 points per game last season while making 38% of his 3-pointers.
- Texas Tech sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr.
- declared for the NBA draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return to the Red Raiders. Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds this past season.
NFL
Ex-JMU star Marlowe joins Lions
The Detroit Lions signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping the former James Madison player can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.
Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.
Detroit gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking team records set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the league’s all-time worst in both categories.
TENNIS
French Open delayed a week
For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials for the clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France.
The French Open was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30. Last year’s tournament was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.
Stephens into Volvo quarters
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the quarterfinals of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, S.C, her first time advancing this far in a tournament since the French Open in 2019.
Stephens ousted Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-4. Stephens will play for a spot in the semifinals against Veronika Kudermetova. Kudermetova, seeded 15th in the season’s first clay-court event, topped Kurumi Nara 6-0, 6-3.
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who won the Miami Open title last Saturday, played a late third-round match Thursday. She is the last of the top eight seeds left in Charleston.
NHL
Blackhawks beef up for playoff push
The Chicago Blackhawks sought to give their surprising playoff push a boost by acquiring forward Brett Connolly and defenseman Riley Stillman from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson.
The Blackhawks also got the rights to prospect Henrik Borgstrom and Florida’s seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.
The move gives Florida, in first-place in the Central Division, added salary cap space ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.
The 6-foot-3 Connolly has just two goals and two assists in 21 games with Florida this season, but scored 19 goals last year and had a career-high 22 goals and 24 assists with Washington in 2018-19. Stillman will add a physical presence to the Blackhawks, who entered Thursday in fifth place in the Central with 41 points, two behind Nashville for the fourth and final playoff spot.
ELSEWHERE
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle. Collins, who averages 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds, was injured in a March 30 loss at Phoenix. Collins has missed the past five games for the playoff-contending Hawks, who have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelined key players such as De’Andre Hunter (UVA), Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish
- for significant periods.
Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay for leaving their benches during a fight in the first quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers. Also, Toronto’s OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell
- of Los Angeles were fined for their roles, leading to their ejections.
Nolan Walker
- scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left, and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State 5-4 in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh to advance to the program’s first national championship game. St. Cloud State (20-10-0) led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season. The Huskies will play either Massachusetts or Minnesota-Duluth in Saturday’s championship game.
- The North Carolina State women’s basketball team is adding freshman guard