Sports briefs: Hofstra hires former star Speedy Claxton as coach

Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.

Detroit gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking team records set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the league’s all-time worst in both categories.

TENNIS

French Open delayed a week

For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials for the clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France.

The French Open was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30. Last year’s tournament was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.

Stephens into Volvo quarters