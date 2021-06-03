Sports briefs: Jets' Scheifele suspended four games

NHL PLAYOFFS
Jets’ Scheifele suspended 4 games
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal’s Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series.
Evans, who sustained a concussion, was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice. Scheifele, Winnipeg’s top scorer during the regular season with 63 points, was given a major for charging and a game misconduct.
Game 2 is Friday night in Winnipeg.
GOLF
Morikawa leads Memorial by one
Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.
Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions during his morning round at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long, with Xander Schauffele among four others two shots behind.
The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.
Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last year, but he’s not the Memorial’s defending champion. Morikawa won a playoff at Muirfield last year in the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event to replace the pandemic-canceled John Deere Classic. Jon Rahm won the Memorial on the same course the week after Morikawa’s win.
Rahm is among seven who opened with a 69.
FOOTBALL
USFL set to return in 2022
The USFL is relaunching in 2022, four decades after the spring football league’s short-lived run that featured such stars as Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and future president Donald Trump.
The new USFL announced it will play next spring with a minimum of eight teams “and deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.”
Although those teams, along with the cities, head coaches and schedules won’t be announced until later, the league said it retains the rights to “key original team names.” The USFL also will use the same red, white and blue stars-and-stripes logo it did from 1983-85.
The USFL was launched in 1983, but crumbled after three seasons because of out-of-control spending and an ill-conceived push led by Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, to compete directly against the NFL with a fall season.
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY
United States rolls into world semifinals; Canada up next
Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece as the United States routed Slovakia 6-1 in Riga, Latvia, to advance to the semifinal showdown with Canada in hockey’s world championship.
The Canadians, who lost their first three games in the tournament, stunned Russia 2-1 on an overtime goal by Andrew Mangiapane.
The other semifinal Saturday will pair defending champion Finland and Germany, which stunned Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout. Finland defeated the Czech Republic 1-0.
ELSEWHERE
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell
- was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse. The 2020 seventh-round pick is eligible to be on the roster Sept. 27, the day after Detroit’s third game.
- T
he Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith
- , adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season. Smith spent the Past four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his lone career interception in 2017.
