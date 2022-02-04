Sports briefs: JMU lacrosse links with AAC

COLLEGES
James Madison lacrosse links with AAC
James Madison announced Friday morning that its women’s lacrosse program will join the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate member beginning on July 1.
The move gives the program a home in the wake of the school’s shift from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt conference in most of its other athletic programs. The Sun Belt does not sponsor lacrosse.
The Dukes’ women’s lacrosse program has made six straight NCAA tournament appearances, and won the national title in 2018. Coach Shelly Klaes, who is in her 16 season, is 184-85 in her tenure.
JMU will compete against Old Dominion, Cincinnati, Temple, East Carolina, Florida, Vanderbilt in AAC lacrosse.
JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in a press conference Wednesday that the school was close to being able to announce new conference homes for its sports not sponsored by the Sun Belt, which in addition to women’s lacrosse includes field hockey, men’s soccer and swimming & diving. Women’s lacrosse is the first to be announced.
Efficient-shooting Dukes beat Phoenix
JMU women’s basketball shot 50% on 3-point attempts Friday, en route to a fourth win in its last five outings, 71-56 at Elon.
The Dukes (10-10, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association) went 7 of 14 beyond the arc. Jaylin Carodine had her third double-double this season, with 14 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Kiki Jefferson had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block. Brianna Tinsley went 2 of 4 from deep and finished with 9 points.
After taking a lead back with 2:50 to play in the first quarter, JMU never trailed again.
Brie Perpignan led all with a career-high 34 points for Elon (10-8, 2-6).
Tucker leads Towson past William & Mary
Rayne Tucker scored a season-high 20 points, and visiting Towson women’s basketball beat William & Mary 76-60 Friday.
Tucker added six rebounds and a pair of blocks. Aleah Nelson had 15 points for the Tigers (16-4, 7-2 CAA).
Towson forced William & Mary (6-13, 1-7) into 19 turnovers and has its first 16-win season since 2018-19.
Sydney Wagner paced the Tribe with 21 points, including a pair of 3s.
UCLA player cited after allegedly spitting at fan
UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after appearing to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost a road game to Pac-12 rival Arizona, a University of Arizona police spokesman said Friday.
The alleged incident occurred Thursday night as UCLA players left the McKale Center playing floor and entered a tunnel to go to their locker room, said the spokesman, Officer Jesus Aguilar.
Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released, Aguilar said.
Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players when the incident occurred. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 76-66.
Etienne, a redshirt freshman, was not in uniform and did not play in the game.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether saliva landed on any fans but the misdemeanor assault charge alleges intent, Aguilar said.
Etienne wasn’t taken into custody or booked into jail but he will be expected to either appear in court on a future date or make alternative arrangements with court officials, Aguilar said.
PRO BASKETBALL
Clippers, Blazers make five-player trade
The Clippers are acquiring guard Norman Powell and wing Robert Covington from Portland in exchange for a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson, a person with knowledge of the finalized deal confirmed Friday.
The trade could put the Clippers in position to make more deals ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline because Covington’s $12.9 million contract expires following this season, and that money that could be used to match salaries to add another player later.
The Clippers also sent a 2025 second-round pick to Portland in the deal.
Phoenix has signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.
Phoenix announced Charles’ signing Friday, a day after adding Diamond DeShields in a three-team trade with Chicago and New York.
Charles led the WNBA in scoring for the second time in her career in 2021, averaging 23.5 points while shooting 36% from the 3-point arch.
An 11-year WNBA veteran, Charles was the league MVP in 2012, is a nine-time All-WNBA selection and eight-time All-Star. She’s led the league in rebounding four times and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Stefanie Dolson
- , a native of Port Jervis, N.Y., — who won a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky and claimed the USA’s first Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball in 2021 — has officially signed with the Liberty to return to the Empire State, the team announced Thursday.
BASEBALL
Brewers hire pair for player development
Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.
The Brewers also hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.
Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011.
Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013, when his 36 homers tied for the National League lead.
— From staff and wire reports