Sports briefs: Jokic, Embiid, Curry finalists for NBA MVP

college softball
Tech tops BYU in NCAA tournament opener
Kelsey Bennett drove in two runs as Virginia Tech beat BYU 5-2 in opening game of Tempe (Ariz.) Regional in the NCAA Division I softball tournament Thursday night.
Jayme Bailey, Addy Greene and Emma Ritter also drove in runs for the Hokies (34-13).
Kelly Rochard earned the win for Tech, pitching all seven innings while giving up three hits and four walks. She struck out seven.
The Hokies next will face Southern Illinois or Arizona State on Friday at 4 p.m.
NBA
Jokic, Embiid, Curry finalists for MVP
Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.
A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize.
Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs. Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.
Jokic would be the first Denver player to win MVP. Embiid would be Philadelphia’s first winner since Allen Iverson, a former standout Bethel High in Hampton, in 2001 and Curry could become the ninth player in NBA history to win the trophy three times.
Hawks’ McMillan fined for comments
Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
McMillan called the Knicks one of the league’s glamour franchises, even though this is New York’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.
“I’ve talked about that to the team a lot,” McMillan told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve gone as far as saying, the league wants this, they need this. New York, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league. New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. This is a team that our league, they want to see, they want to see New York in the playoffs.”
McMillan said he put his team through a grueling practice where most of the officials’ calls were going against them, insinuating it will be that way in the opening round. He said he wanted the players to work on not being frustrated if the referees seemed to be favoring the Knicks.
“It’s real. We’re going to have to play through that,” McMillan said. “It’s going to be physical. Probably a lot of calls are not going our way. We have to get back to calm and get on to the next play.”
The Hawks also announced forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. Reddish averaged 11.2 points per game before missing the final 42 games of the regular season.
AUTO RACING
Rahal photo shoot at Indy goes awry
An attempted photo opportunity almost went terribly wrong on the opening lap of Indianapolis 500 practice when Colton Herta crashed into Scott McLaughlin and the wall, oblivious at more than 200 mph to the Instagram moment ahead.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan had its three drivers slowly fan across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway frontstretch at the start of Thursday’s practice for a planned picture. IndyCar said it was unaware of a Rahal photo shoot and so the track was “hot” for the entire field.
McLaughlin and Simona de Silvestro saw the three Rahal cars ahead as they sped through the corner and both immediately slowed to roughly 170 mph. Herta could not see the Rahal cars and it was too late when he noticed McLaughlin and de Silvestro had slowed.
He was barreling through at 220 mph and the closing rate was impossible to not run over McLaughlin. Herta instead darted high around him and bounced off the wall, right back into McLaughlin. Herta and McLaughlin then had to pit for repairs.
IndyCar at the end of the session announced Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will be parked for the first 30 minutes of Friday’s critical practice, when the engine power is boosted and teams get their first true look at their speeds ahead of qualifying.
SOCCER
Colombia won’t co-host Copa America
South American body CONMEBOL announced that Colombia will not co-host next month’s Copa America, a decision reached less than a month before the opening match and amid a wave of street protests against Colombian President Iván Duque.
Hours earlier Colombian authorities asked CONMEBOL to postpone the tournament, which is also organized by Argentina. Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10.
The protests in Colombia began April 28 after Duque attempted to ram through a tax increase amid a pandemic that has left millions without work or food. Although he quickly backed down, protesters have remained on the streets, broadening their fight to include grievances ranging from the decrepit state of Colombia’s health care and education systems to the slow implementation of a 2016 peace deal with Marxist rebels
ELSEWHERE
Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha
- will not defend his title at the Tokyo Games because of a persistent hamstring problem. Rudisha set the world record of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds when he won gold at the 2012 London Olympics. No one has since come within a second of that time. The Kenyan retained his title in Rio de Janeiro, in 1:42.15, and also has two world championship gold medals from 2011 and 2015. The Olympics are set to open July 23.
Two-time Olympic triple-jump champion Christian Taylor
- underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will miss the Tokyo Games. Taylor was injured during a meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday. Taylor, 30, captured gold at the 2012 London Games and again four years later in Rio. He’s also earned four gold medals at the world championships, including three in a row.
