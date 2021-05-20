Sports briefs: Jokic, Embiid, Curry finalists for NBA MVP

Jokic would be the first Denver player to win MVP. Embiid would be Philadelphia’s first winner since Allen Iverson, a former standout Bethel High in Hampton, in 2001 and Curry could become the ninth player in NBA history to win the trophy three times.

Hawks’ McMillan fined for comments

Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

McMillan called the Knicks one of the league’s glamour franchises, even though this is New York’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.

“I’ve talked about that to the team a lot,” McMillan told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve gone as far as saying, the league wants this, they need this. New York, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league. New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. This is a team that our league, they want to see, they want to see New York in the playoffs.”