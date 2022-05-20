Sports briefs: Kickers match postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

SOCCER

Kickers match postponed

due to COVID-19 protocols

USL League One announced Friday afternoon that the Richmond Kickers match slated for Friday night at FC Tucson’s Kino North Stadium has been postponed.

“Multiple covered persons on the Richmond Kickers are unable to participate per the league’s COVID-19 protocols,” said a release from the club.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Richmond (2-2-2) is currently fifth in the 11-team USL League One standings with Tucson (1-1-4) in last place.

NBA playoffs

Celtics roll past Heat,

tie Eastern Conference finals

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each had 24 and the Celtics went on a massive first-half run to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Grant Williams scored 19 points for Boston, which used a 17-0 run late in the first quarter — fueled by five 3-pointers in the span of six possessions — to take control. Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each had 10 for the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami, which fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs. Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo each scored 14 points, and Tyler Herro added 11 for the Heat.

The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami’s 10. Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.

NHL playoffs

Perron scores twice as Blues

even series vs. Avalanche

David Perron scored twice as St. Louis juggled its offensive pairings, Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece.

Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues, who rode another superb performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1.

Gabriel Landeskog scored on a power play early in the third for Colorado to make it 2-1. But Perron answered right back with his seventh goal of these playoffs.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots. Two of the goals he allowed were redirected off the stick of a defenseman.

The difference in the game was this: Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche found open ice a scarce commodity against a physical, hard-checking and more determined Blues squad.

Game 3 is Saturday in St. Louis.

Bowness won’t return

as coach of Dallas Stars

Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year.

While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn’t necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching.

General manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana’s Jackson-Davis

pulls out of NBA draft

The Indiana Hoosiers’ top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft Friday.

Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a preseason All-American last fall, finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding with 8.1 while leading the Hoosiers to a 21-14 mark and an NCAA tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson‘s first season as coach.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee dies

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has passed away. He was 59.

The school said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn’t release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Mr. Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

Magee spent last season as Duke’s running backs coach. He was Rodriguez’s offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks’ head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

An All-American tight end at Southern University, Mr. Magee earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors three times. He also ran the offenses at Pittsburgh and New Mexico and was the American Football Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the year with West Virginia in 2007.

TENNIS

Ruud, Sousa advance

to Geneva Open final

Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals on Friday.

The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American, who is ranked No. 18.

Ruud took the only break-point chance of the match at 5-5 in the second set then sealed the win with back-to-back aces. Ruud had just four aces compared to 12 for Opelka.

Sousa advanced to his first clay-court final since 2018 by beating Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2.

ELSEWHERE

Roger Angell, the celebrated baseball writer and reigning man of letters who during an unfaltering 70-plus years helped define The New Yorker’s urbane wit and style through his essays, humor pieces and editing, has died. He was 101. Mr. Angell died Friday of heart failure, according to The New Yorker. Heir to and upholder of The New Yorker’s earliest days, Mr. Angell was the son of founding fiction editor Katharine White and stepson of longtime staff writer E.B. White

. He was first published in the magazine in his 20s, during World War II, and was still contributing in his 90s.