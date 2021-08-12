Sports briefs: Leonard re-signs to max deal with Clippers

NBA
Leonard’s deal for four years, $176.3 million
Kawhi Leonard told the Los Angeles Clippers last week he would be returning to the team, and it will be on a max deal.
Leonard, averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team, was re-signed Thursday to a four-year, $176.3 million contract.
He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. His status for the upcoming season is unknown, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of it while rehabbing.
Leonard was named to his seventh All-Defensive team last season and his third All-NBA first team.
The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green
- to a two-year, $10 million contract. The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons. He shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for Brooklyn last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pac-12: COVID-19 issues likely to lead to forfeits
Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues likely will be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic.
Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and deemed no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence. A forfeit will count as a conference victory for a forfeiting team’s opponent.
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. A junior from Huntsville, Ala., Hill started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam
- , who tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with 13 pass defenses in 2020.
GOLF
Thorbjornsen needs another rally in U.S. Am
Michael Thorbjornsen made five straight birdies to win his first match and needed another big comeback in the second round of a U.S. Amateur in Oakmont, Pa., that faced more delays.
Only three of the 16 second-round matches finished before play was suspended because of storms.
Thorbjornsen, a former U.S. Junior Amateur winner, was 3 down with six holes to play against William Hott when the Stanford sophomore ran off five birdies in a row. But the 19-year-old from Massachusetts was in trouble late in the second round against Nick Gabrelcik, who birdied the 15th and 16th holes before the storms arrived. Gabrelcik was 2 up with two holes left when the round was to resume Friday morning.
In other matches, Mark Goetz, the medalist in qualifying, blew a 3-up lead with four to play and lost to David Nyfgall. Eddie Lai took down second-seeded Brian Ma, 4 and 2, and Travis Vick, the No. 4 seed, beat Preston Summerhays, 4 and 2.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas celebrates birthday with victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Toronto.
Tsitsipas dominated his Russian opponent, saving both his break points and winning 74% of his service points. He will face sixth-seeded Casper Ruud, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Dusan Lajovic, in the quarterfinals Friday.
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat James Duckworth 6-2, 6-4, and fourth-seeded John Isner beat Andrey Rublev 7-5 7-6 (5). Isner next will face 11th-seeded Gael Monfils. Also advancing were Reilly Opelka and Roberto Bautista.
Sabalenka advances in Montreal
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka ended Rebecca Marino’s strong run at the National Bank Open in Montreal with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, saved four break points to cruise to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Marino showed life in the second set with a pair of aces and held serve through the first six games. But she struggled with break points, going 0 for 5 in the match.
Sabalenka will face eighth-seeded Aryna Azarenka in the quarterfinals Friday. Azarenka beat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2). Also advancing were fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Camila Giorgi and 15th-seeded Cori Gauff.
ELSEWHERE
Gonzalo Pineda was hired as head coach of Atlanta United and tasked with stabilizing a team that’s seen plenty of turnover at the coaching position. Pineda, whose contract runs through 2024 and is Atlanta’s fifth coach in a year, replaces Gabriel Heinze, who was fired last month