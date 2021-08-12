Sports briefs: Leonard re-signs to max deal with Clippers

Only three of the 16 second-round matches finished before play was suspended because of storms.

Thorbjornsen, a former U.S. Junior Amateur winner, was 3 down with six holes to play against William Hott when the Stanford sophomore ran off five birdies in a row. But the 19-year-old from Massachusetts was in trouble late in the second round against Nick Gabrelcik, who birdied the 15th and 16th holes before the storms arrived. Gabrelcik was 2 up with two holes left when the round was to resume Friday morning.

In other matches, Mark Goetz, the medalist in qualifying, blew a 3-up lead with four to play and lost to David Nyfgall. Eddie Lai took down second-seeded Brian Ma, 4 and 2, and Travis Vick, the No. 4 seed, beat Preston Summerhays, 4 and 2.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas celebrates birthday with victory

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated his 23rd birthday by beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Toronto.