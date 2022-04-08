Sports briefs: ﻿Man charged in death of former W&M linebacker

STATE

Man charged in death of former William & Mary linebacker

A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah.

Police in Hampton said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson.

Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house on Tuesday. Police said the 33-year-old Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Fla.

It’s not known what Scott’s relationship is to Owusu-Koramoah.

Drew Barker, a former high school teammate of Owusu-Karamoah’s at Bethel-High, said Owusu-Karamoah was as a science teacher at Hampton Christian High School.

Owusu-Koramoah is the older brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He played at William & Mary from 2016-18.

NFL

Eagles sign receiver Allen, former Olympic hurdler

Philadelphia signed wide receiver Devon Allen, a former Olympian hurdler who last played football in college at Oregon in 2016.

Allen is a three-time national champion in the 110 hurdles and competed in the 2016 Olympics and again in the 2020 Olympics that were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While he has said that he plans to compete in the U.S. Track & Field outdoor championships in June and the World Athletics championships in July, Allen recently worked out for NFL teams at Oregon’s pro day.

The 27-year-old Allen played three seasons at Oregon, his best coming in 2014 when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tampa Bay bolstered its depth at running back, re-signing free agent

Giovani Bernard

to a one-year, $1.12 million contract.

Bernard rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and finished with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three TDs last season, his first with the Bucs. He was limited to 12 regular-season games due to injury.

Chicago signed tight end

Ryan Griffin

to a one-year contract on Friday. Griffin caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season.

NHL

Matthews sets U.S. goals record

Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player.

Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over Dallas.

Matthews, who tied Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old mark of 54 goals two games earlier, broke that with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalie Scott Wedgewood after taking a pass back from Mark Giordano on a power play for a 2-1 lead with 1:02 left in the second period. The winner came when he took a pass from William Nylander — who also scored earlier — and was able to swipe the puck around Wedgewood in overtime.

Power signs with Sabres

Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL.

The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title.

Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Power is expected to join Buffalo in Florida on Saturday and is tentatively scheduled to make his debut Tuesday at Toronto. The 6-foot-6, 214-pound defenseman was more than a point-a-game player for Michigan.

NBA

James to miss Lakers’ final two games with ankle injury

LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title.

The Lakers made the announcement Friday before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles’ disappointing season ends Sunday at Denver.

James, 37, averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games, two shy of the minimum to qualify for the scoring title with his full points-per-game average. The second-leading scorer in NBA history has played in only one game since spraining his ankle March 27, scoring 38 points in a crushing home loss to New Orleans on April 1.

James is slightly behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who is averaging 30.4 points per game in one of the closest scoring title races in NBA history. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.9 points per game.

TENNIS

Bencic tops Badosa to reach Charleston semifinals

Belinda Bencic rallied to beat second-seeded Paula Badosa 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Credit One Charleston Open.

No. 4 Ons Jabeur also reached the final four in the season’s opening clay-court event, beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2.

Badosa was up a set and 4-2 in the second when Bencic found her rhythm. Bencic took a 5-4 lead and held on to force the tiebreaker. She took control there, winning five of the final six points to tie up the match.

The final set was tied at 4-all when Bencic, who won Olympic gold in singles at Tokyo last summer, took control for good. She hit a service winner to set up match point then celebrated when Babosa’s final shot went into the net. It was Bencic’s first win over the world’s third-ranked player in four tries.

Bencic will play the winner of a match between Magda Linette and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Jabeur will face the winner of a match between Americans CoCo Vandeweghe and Amanda Anisimova.