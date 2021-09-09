Sports briefs: McGrath wins Senior Open of Virginia

GOLF
Reston’s McGrath wins
Senior Open of Virginia
Reston’s Brendan McGrath fired an 8-under-par 64 on Thursday to win the Senior Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian on Thursday.
McGrath finished the 36-hole event at 9-under 135 and finished two shots ahead of University of Virginia golf coach Bowen Sargent.
McGrath recovered from posting an 8 on the par-4 15{sup}th{/sup} hole during Wednesday’s first round, when he shot a 71 and was four strokes off the lead. During Thursday’s round, McGrath made the turn a 3 under before making birdies at Nos. 11, 12, 13, 17 and 18.
Jim Estes and Dick Mast each shot 67 on Thursday to finish tied for third at 138. First-round leader David Williams Jr. followed his 67 with a 74 and finished in sixth.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 expansion vote expected Friday
The Big 12 is moving swiftly to plug the holes looming with the upcoming departure of Oklahoma and Texas for the Southeastern Conference.
A person familiar with the Big 12′s expansion plans said the conference’s presidents are scheduled to vote on applications for entry into the league at a meeting Friday. Along with UCF and Cincinnati, the Big 12 identified BYU and Houston as its primary expansion targets last week and then moved quickly to make it happen.
Trustees at UCF and Cincinnati have scheduled special meetings Friday related to conference membership. Both of those schools, along with BYU and Houston, are expected to receive invitations to join the Big 12.
The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season, though there remains the possibility that could happen sooner. For now though, the Big 12 appears focused on the additions and not how to facilitate the exits of the Longhorns and Sooners.
Terry Brennan, a star halfback on three unbeaten Notre Dame teams who was hailed as a wunderkind when he succeeded Irish coaching great Frank Leahy
- at just 25 years old, died Wednesday at 93. Mr. Brennan led the Irish in receiving and scoring as they won back-to-back national championships in 1946 (8-0-1) and 1947 (9-0) and went 9-0-1 and finished ranked No. 2 in 1948. Mr. Brennan coached the Irish to a record of 32-18 (.640). Mr. Brennan was fired after the Irish finished 6-4 in 1958.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A-10 releases men’s schedule
The Atlantic 10 rolled out its complete league men’s basketball schedule with dates Thursday afternoon, mapping out each team’s 18-game slate.
Richmond will play five Friday showcase ESPN games, and VCU will play two. That includes a Feb. 18 matchup between the two schools at VCU’s Siegel Center.
In total, 13 of the Rams’ A-10 games will be on national TV, and 11 of the Spiders’ — on ESPN2, CBS Sports Network or a NBC Universal platform.
Richmond, which returns all but one player from last year’s team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT, will start league play on Dec. 30 with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center.
VCU, which returns five of its top six scorers from a team that earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament last season, will begin on Dec. 30 against George Mason at the Siegel Center.
The crosstown rivals, before Feb. 18, will play at the Robins Center on Jan. 29.
Richmond’s 2021-22 ATLANTIC 10 schedule
Dec.: 30, vs. Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
Jan.: 2 at Saint Louis, TBA, CBSSN; 5, vs. Massachusetts, 7 p.m.; 8, at Fordham, TBA; 11, vs. George Mason, 7; 14, vs. Davidson, TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU; 22, at La Salle, 4:30 p.m., NBC Universal; 25, at Rhode Island, TBA, CBSSN; 29, vs. VCU, TBA, CBSSN
Feb.: 1, at Duquesne, TBA; 4, vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m., ESPN2; 9, at George Mason, TBA, CBSSN; 12, vs. La Salle, 6; 18, at VCU, 7, ESPN2; 22, at George Washington, TBA; 25, vs. Saint Louis, 7, ESPN2
March: 1, vs. Dayton. TBA, CBSSN; 4, at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m., ESPN2
VCU’s 2021-22 ATLANTIC 10 schedule
Dec.: 30, vs. George Mason, TBA
Jan.: 2, vs. Davidson, 2:30 p.m., NBC Universal; 5, at Dayton, TBA, CBSSN; 8, at La Salle, 2, NBC Universal; 11, vs. George Washington, TBA; 14, at St. Bonaventure, TBA, ESPN2; 22, vs. Saint Joseph’s, 2:30, NBC Universal; 26, at Davidson, TBA, CBSSN; 29, at Richmond, TBA, CBSSN
Feb.: 2 vs. Dayton, TBA, CBSSN; 5, vs. Duquesne, TBA; 8, vs. Rhode Island, TBA, CBSSN; 12, at George Mason, TBA; 15, at Fordham, TBA; 18, vs. Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN2; 26, at Massachusetts, 4:30, NBC Universal
March: 1, vs. St. Bonaventure, TBA, CBSSN; 5, at Saint Louis, TBA, ESPN/ESPNU
NBA
Lakers sign center Jordan
Center DeAndre Jordan signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, who added another seasoned NBA veteran to their experienced roster.
Los Angeles already has veteran centers Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard under contract along with Anthony Davis, who regularly fills in at center.
Jordan, 33, is a 13-year NBA veteran who spent his first 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He led the league in field goal percentage five times and won two rebounding titles during his decade with the Clippers.
Jordan is the 10th player who is 32 or older on the Lakers’ roster, joining Gasol, Howard, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (ODU), Wayne Ellington and Rajon Rondo. Los Angeles also still could re-sign 34-year-old Wesley Matthews.
SOCCER
Robinson sparks United
States past Honduras
The United States was skidding to another World Cup qualifying failure when Antonee Robinson entered, quickly tied the score and celebrated with a backward somersault.
The entire game soon flipped.
Ricardo Pepi put the U.S. ahead in the 75th minute, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals, and the U.S. rolled past Honduras 4-1 on Wednesday night in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Pepi had a goal and two assists in his debut, and the Americans exhaled after a tumultuous week. They won for just the second time in 41 qualifiers in which they trailed at halftime (six draws).
Mexico leads the North and Central American and Caribbean region with seven points, followed by Canada and the U.S. with five points each and identical goals for and against. Panama has five points and trails on goals, while Costa Rica and Honduras have two points apiece and Jamaica none. The top three nations qualify.
ELSEWHERE
Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler
- make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils. Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.
— From staff and wire reports