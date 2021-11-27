Sports briefs: Mets add Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

major league baseball
Mets add Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
The New York Mets bolstered their lineup with three free agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.
Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.
It’s the first set of big moves by New York since Billy Eppler took over as general manager, promising on his first day to pursue pricey free agents and create a perennial World Series contender.
Mariners acquire All-Star Frazier
Seattle’s first big move of the offseason was completing a deal it tried to make last summer.
The Mariners finally landed Adam Frazier on Saturday, acquiring the All-Star second baseman in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
The Padres acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.
Kerr was added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster just last week. He split time between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma last season. Rosier was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft out of UNC Greensboro. He spent last season at Single-A Modesto.
Frazier got off to a fast start last season with Pittsburgh, batting .324 with an .836 OPS and 28 doubles in 98 games. He was traded to San Diego in late July and faded over the final two months. In 57 games with the Padres, Frazier batted .267.
- The Boston Red Sox signed
Michael Wacha
- to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost
Eduardo Rodriguez
- in free agency. Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay.
NHL
Kraken deny Florida home-ice win record
Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.
Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.
Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start 12-0-0 at home; the Panthers will merely have to share the record of 11 consecutive home-ice victories to open a season with Chicago, which had such a start in 1963-64.
2 Islanders games postponed amid outbreak
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at Philadelphia were postponed after additional members of the team went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Casey Cizikas became the latest player to test positive. The Islanders would have had as many as eight players unavailable.
The league said the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off. Cizikas joined captain Anders Lee, fellow forwards Ross Johnston and Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech and Andy Greene in protocol, and winger Josh Bailey only recently resumed skating after being quarantined.
SOCCER
United States women beat Australia 3-0
After 21 years since last playing in Australia, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday.
Turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic stadium in an international friendly.
Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when Australia’s defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff, and Hatch found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah.
Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan finished the scoring from a penalty in the 68th.
TENNIS
Germany beats Djokovic’s Serbia at Davis Cup
Not even Novak Djokovic playing back-to-back could help Serbia avoid losing to Germany in the Davis Cup finals group phase on Saturday.
After Djokovic helped Serbia pull even at 1-1 by beating Jan-Lennard Struff, the world’s top-ranked male player immediately joined Nikola Cacic in doubles. But German pair Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz showed more mettle in a tight 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 victory to take the decider and the tie victory 2-1.
Serbia could still go through to the quarterfinals, which will include two runners-up to go with the six group winners. But Germany can seal its spot as the Group F winner with a victory over Austria, which Serbia has already beaten.
Also Saturday, Italy became the first team to book its spot in the final eight after it beat Colombia to take two points from Group E, which it also shares with the U.S.
Russia, Britain, Australia and Kazakhstan won their ties on Saturday as well.
NBA
Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards beat Thunder
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Wizards beat the Thunder 101-99 on Friday night.
The Wizards led by as many as 10 points in the second half and fended off a late scare by the Thunder to snap a two-game skid.
Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.
Washington took a 76-68 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City made a late comeback attempt, but a 3-point attempt by Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer rimmed out.
— The Associated Press