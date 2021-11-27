Sports briefs: Mets add Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.

Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start 12-0-0 at home; the Panthers will merely have to share the record of 11 consecutive home-ice victories to open a season with Chicago, which had such a start in 1963-64.

2 Islanders games postponed amid outbreak

The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.

New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at Philadelphia were postponed after additional members of the team went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Casey Cizikas became the latest player to test positive. The Islanders would have had as many as eight players unavailable.