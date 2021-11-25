Sports briefs: Michigan State gives football coach Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State’s Tucker gets 10-year, $95M deal
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.
The contract for Tucker, 49, establishes him as one of the richest coaches in college football.
Only Alabama’s Nick Saban, one of his mentors, who makes $9,753,221 a year, is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches’ salaries database.
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s deal will pay him more than $9 plus million a year, starting in 2022.
After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened season, Tucker has led one of college football’s most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.
NHL
Panthers’ run ties home-victories mark
Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime Wednesday night as the Florida Panthers won their record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping Philadelphia 2-1. After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping in the winner from the low slot for his sixth of the season.
The Chicago Blackhawks — then the Black Hawks— started 11-0-0 at home in 1963-64. The original version of the Ottawa Senators franchise started 10-0-0 at home in 1925-26, and the Montreal Canadiens did the same in 2016-17.
Kuznetsov, Ovechkin shine in Capitals’ win
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, and Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years as Washington cruised to a 6-3 win over Montreal on Wednesday night.
Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also had a goal and an assist each as Washington won its seventh out of nine in its return from a four-game West Coast trip. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves while winning his seventh game in eight starts, despite seeing his shutout streak snapped at 170 minutes, 13 seconds.
NBA
Durant passes Iverson on scoring list
Kevin Durant grew up in the Washington, D.C., area looking up to Allen Iverson as he led Georgetown to back-to-back trips to the NCAA Sweet 16. Now the Nets forward is looking down at the Hall of Famer from the top 25 of the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Durant scored 21 points in Brooklyn’s 123-104 victory over Boston on Wednesday, passing Iverson for 25th all-time. Durant has 24,388 points; Iverson, a former star at Bethel High in Hampton, ended his career with 24,368 points.
Ingram, Pelicans beat Wizards
Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds as New Orleans won for just the fourth time this season, routing visting Washington 127-102 on Wednesday night.
Bradley Beal scored 23 points but got little help from the rest of the Wizards, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 10 points and nine rebounds. Washington also committed 19 turnovers, leading to 24 Pelicans points.
Hurting Nuggets lose Dozier
Short-handed Denver confirmed that guard PJ Dozier‘s season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a loss at Portland on Tuesday night.
Dozier got hurt when he landed awkwardly after cutting across the lane for a layup late in the first quarter while being guarded by Cody Zeller. He crumpled to the floor grabbing his left knee.
The Nuggets have been hit hard by injuries and have lost five in a row after starting out 9-4 despite the absence of star guard Jamal Murray, who isn’t expected back from a torn ACL until the spring.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been out three games with a sprained right wrist, rookie Bones Hyland (VCU) is out with a sprained right ankle, and rising star Michael Porter Jr. has missed several games with a back injury. The Denver Post reported that Porter has a nerve issue that could require season-ending surgery.
ELSEWHERE
- The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with first baseman/outfielder
Yoshi Tsutsugo
- . Tsutsugo, 29, joined the Pirates in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played well over the final six weeks of the season, hitting .268 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games while splitting time between first base, left field and right field.
- Forward
Isaiah Whaley
- missed No. 22 Connecticut’s 64-60 loss to Michigan State on Thursday after he fainted after playing 43 minutes in the Huskies’ 115-109 double-overtime win over No. 19 Auburn on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. The team said its medical staff had evaluated Whaley overnight and before the game and decided “it would be best” to give him a day to rest as a precaution, though “all signs look normal.”
Ezra Hendrickson
- was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire. Hendrickson had spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew, which won last year’s MLS title. He succeeds
Frank Klopas
- , who became interim coach in September when replaced the fired
Raphael Wicky
- .
Carlos Alcaraz
- , the teenager touted as
Rafael Nadal
- ’s heir and the biggest name in Spain’s team at the Davis Cup Finals, tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the squad.
- Golfer
Martin Kaymer
- , a two-time major champion, is taking three months off for the birth of his first child. Kaymer expects to become a father in January.
— The Associated Press