Sports briefs: Michigan State gives football coach Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.

NHL

Panthers’ run ties home-victories mark

Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime Wednesday night as the Florida Panthers won their record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping Philadelphia 2-1. After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping in the winner from the low slot for his sixth of the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks — then the Black Hawks— started 11-0-0 at home in 1963-64. The original version of the Ottawa Senators franchise started 10-0-0 at home in 1925-26, and the Montreal Canadiens did the same in 2016-17.

Kuznetsov, Ovechkin shine in Capitals’ win

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, and Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years as Washington cruised to a 6-3 win over Montreal on Wednesday night.