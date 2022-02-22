Sports briefs: Mickelson apologizes for 'reckless' comments

GOLF

Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words,” he said.

The same time as Mickelson’s statement, KPMG became the first of his corporate sponsors to announce an immediate end to their partnership, a decision KPMG said was mutual.

In explosive remarks, Mickelson told author and golf writer Alan Shipnuck in a November interview the Saudis behind a proposed breakaway rival league were “scary (expletives) to get involved with.”

He also told Shipnuck, who is writing a biography on Mickelson due out in May, that it was worth getting in bed with the Saudis, despite their history of human rights abuses, if it meant a chance to change the PGA Tour.

“We know they killed (Washington Post columnist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

SOCCER

Kickers sign Richmonder Fitch

The Richmond Kickers signed Richmond native Simon Fitch for the 2022 season.

It’s a return to the club for Fitch, who featured with the team as a Richmond United Academy player during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The defender went on to play at VCU from 2018 to 2021, where he started all 63 games he played. He scored three goals as a senior this past season, including one to help push VCU to a victory over No. 7-ranked Wake Forest.

In the summers between college soccer seasons, Fitch played for the Virginia Peninsula-based Lionsbridge FC, of USL League Two. He started 25 of 26 appearances and notched four goals and two assists.

COLLEGES

Marshall sues over exit

from Conference USA

Marshall filed a lawsuit against Conference USA in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

A Conference USA spokesman declined comment on the lawsuit. Last week the conference released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early.

Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall and each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.

C-USA has plans to add Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State to rebuild the conference, but those schools are not scheduled to join until 2023.

Bearcats’ Fickell gets

two-year contract extension

Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

Fickell led the Bearcats to the American Athletic Conference title each of the past two seasons and to 13 wins last season. Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to make the CFP in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon

, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026. Bohannon, the Owls’ first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the Atlantic Sun.

NFL

No ‘bubble’ at scouting combine

Players attending the NFL’s scouting combine won’t have to stay in a “bubble” as originally ordered after organizers loosened regulations after getting blowback for strict COVID-19 rules issued over the weekend.

The changes came 48 hours after prospects were told in a memo they would be restricted to a “bubble” while at the combine, which rankled players and their agents.

The idea of a boycott was bandied about in response to the rules issued over the weekend, but several agents said they couldn’t in good conscience advise their clients to skip the combine, which will take place in Indianapolis March 1-7.

FOOTBALL

Former Richmond QB Lauletta picked seventh in USFL draft

Former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta was taken with the seventh pick by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL draft. Lauletta, who was drafted by the New York Giants in 2018, spent time with Cleveland and Jacksonville last season.

The Michigan Panthers selected former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the No. 1 pick.

The USFL is set to begin a 10-game schedule in April.

ELSEWHERE

The Colonial Athletic Association officially announced that North Carolina A&T has accepted an invitiation to join the conference as a full member on July 1. The Aggies will also join as a member of CAA Football starting on July 1, 2023. The addition of N.C. A&T increases the CAA’s membership to 13, and CAA Football membership will expand to 14 in 2023.

H.M. “Bunny” Blankinship, Grace Anne Braxton, Galen Hill, Jack Isaacs, Lily Harper Martin and Phil Owenby

will make up the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 19 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

United States national team member

Weston McKennie

suffered a broken left foot while playing for Juventus in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Villareal in a UEFA Champions League Game. McKennie, a midfielder, is expected to be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks.

Former baseball slugger

Josh Hamilton

pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a case arising from an altercation with his teenage daughter, officials said. Hamilton, 40, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint under a plea deal that dismisses a 2020 felony indictment for injury to a child.

British horse racing’s champion jockey was banned for 14 months because of a variety of offenses, including two positive tests for alcohol at race courses.

Oisin Murphy

faced an independent judiciary panel in relation to five charges — two relating to failed tests for alcohol and separate counts of misleading the British Horseracing Authority about his whereabouts, accessing a racecourse in breach of COVID-19 restrictions, and conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of the sport. Murphy did not contest any of the charges.

— From staff and wire reports