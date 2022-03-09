Sports briefs: MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining

BASEBALL

MLB cancels 93 more games

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.

After the sides narrowed many economic differences and became bogged down over management’s attempt to gain an international amateur draft, MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game regular season, or 7.6%.

The union’s latest counteroffer was hand delivered by chief negotiator Bruce Meyer to MLB’s office after he walked three blocks through a wintry mix from union headquarters.

While the gaps slimmed on the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary, management continued to press for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft. Players have repeatedly rejected the proposal since it was made on July 28.

MLB said it would not make a new counteroffer to players unless the union first chose one of three options: agreeing to the international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct amateur draft pick compensation for qualified free agents; keeping compensation in exchange for MLB dropping the international draft proposal; or dropping compensation while giving players until Nov. 15 to accept an international draft starting in 2024 while giving MLB the right to re-open the labor contract after the 2024 season if players fail to accept the draft.

HORSE RACING

Colonial Downs announces summer schedule

Colonial Downs on Wednesday announced a $3.5 million stakes schedule for its 27-day Thoroughbred racing season that will begin on July 11.

There will be 24 stakes run over nine weeks, with 20 of those set for Colonial Downs’ Secretariat Turf Course. The $3.5 million total purse is an increase of $850,000 over last season.

Daily average purses will be up from $522,000 last year to $600,000 this year. The purse for maiden special weight races will be $60,000.

The headline day will be Sept. 6, which will include the $300,000 Virginia Derby, $200,000 Virginia Oaks, $150,000 Da Hoss and the $125,000 each Rosie’s and Kitten’s Joy races.

The Mid Atlantic Thoroughbred Championship (MATCH) Series will be back for a second straight year, on Aug. 16, with four stakes worth a total of $600,000. The Colonial Cup Stakes, for 3-year-olds and older over 1 1/2 miles on the turf surface, is a new addition this year. That’ll take place on July 25.

Throughout the race schedule, races will be run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Norfolk State wins in MEAC tourney opener

Three finished in double figures, led by 17 points from Jalen Hawkins, as top seed Norfolk State beat eighth-seeded Delaware State 77-64 in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament at Norfolk’s Scope Arena on Wednesday.

Hawkins also pulled down seven rebounds for the Spartans (22-6), who were the MEAC regular-season champions. Dana Tate Jr. and Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds apiece. Norfolk State led for virtually the entirety of the game, and held the Hornets (2-25) to 38.3% shooting from the field.

Badgers’ Davis expects to play this week

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.”

The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis. They will face either No. 7 seed Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) or 10th-seeded Maryland (15-16, 7-13) on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Davis was stumbling as he drove into the lane early in the second half of a 74-73 loss to Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) on Sunday. Davis regained his footing as he arrived at the basket, but the right arm of Nebraska’s Trey McGowens hit him in the face, causing the 6-foot-5 guard to fall awkwardly and hurt an ankle.

McGowens received a flagrant-2 foul that resulted in an automatic ejection.

Andy Enfield’s success in turning around Southern California’s basketball program has earned him a six-year contract extension. Athletic director Mike Bohn

announced the extension through the 2027-28 season on Wednesday, a day before the 21st-ranked Trojans open play in the Pac-12 tournament.

Miami coach

Jim Larrañaga

received a two-year extension that will take him through the 2025-26 season, the school announced on Wednesday. Larrañaga has a 222-139 record in 11 seasons at Miami and a 692-473 record overall.

NFL

Seahawks releasing Wagner

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle.

Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

Wagner, 31, is a six-time first-team All-Pro and likely a future Hall of Famer. But he carried a massive salary cap charge of $20.6 million for the 2022 season in the final year of his current contract.

TENNIS

Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S.”

Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.