Sports briefs: NBA to investigate allegations against Suns owner Sarver

BASEBALL

Former MVP Posey retires after 12-year career

Catcher Buster Posey, a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco and the 2012 NL MVP, announced his retirement at 34 after a 12-year career, all with the Giants.

Posey, whose announcement was expected, said part of the reason he is walking away now at a relatively young age after one of his best seasons is to spend more time with his four children. Posey, a seven-time All-Star, batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in leading San Francisco to 107 wins and the NL West title.

“I kind of went into this last season feeling like it might be my last,” Posey said Thursday. “Just gave myself some space in my mind to be OK with deciding otherwise if I wanted to keep playing and I really just never wavered.

“I want to be able to do more stuff from February to November with my family,” he said.

NHL

Vegas trades for Eichel, who will have surgery