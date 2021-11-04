Sports briefs: NBA to investigate allegations against Suns owner Sarver

NBA
League to investigate Sarver allegations
The NBA has asked a law firm to investigate the Phoenix Suns after a published report detailed allegations that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise.
ESPN said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record.
In ESPN’s report, Sarver denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team. The Suns also strongly denied the report in a lengthy statement.
Sarver has owned the Suns since 2004. The 59-year-old Phoenix businessman also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
Lakers’ James could miss a week
LeBron James did not play Thursday night against Oklahoma City because of a rectus abdominis strain, an injury that could keep him out at least a week.
James has missed two games this season because of right ankle soreness. James is second on the Lakers in scoring (24.8) and assists (7.0) and first in minutes per game (37.0) and steals (2.3).
BASEBALL
Former MVP Posey retires after 12-year career
Catcher Buster Posey, a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco and the 2012 NL MVP, announced his retirement at 34 after a 12-year career, all with the Giants.
Posey, whose announcement was expected, said part of the reason he is walking away now at a relatively young age after one of his best seasons is to spend more time with his four children. Posey, a seven-time All-Star, batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in leading San Francisco to 107 wins and the NL West title.
“I kind of went into this last season feeling like it might be my last,” Posey said Thursday. “Just gave myself some space in my mind to be OK with deciding otherwise if I wanted to keep playing and I really just never wavered.
“I want to be able to do more stuff from February to November with my family,” he said.
NHL
Vegas trades for Eichel, who will have surgery
The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, and the former Buffalo Sabres captain has approval from his new team — the Vegas Golden Knights — to have his preferred surgery to repair a herniated disk.
A nasty feud reached its conclusion when the Sabres traded Eichel to Vegas, ending a stalemate over how to treat his neck injury. The dispute revolved around the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement giving teams the final say over the treatment of injuries.
The Sabres balked at Eichel having artificial disk replacement surgery because it had never been performed on an NHL player, and they instead recommended fusion surgery.
The Golden Knights have no such issue. Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Eichel has the go-ahead to have the procedure, which is expected to sideline him for four more months.
The Golden Knights acquired Eichel to address their biggest long-term need, landing a top-line center, by trading forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks to the Sabres.
Panthers extend streak; Ovechkin scores 740
Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals and their its best 10-game start to a season.
Luostarinen’s centering pass went off a Capitals player and into the net, moving the Panthers to 9-0-1 with 19 points. The team’s previous best 10-game start was in 1996-97, with a 7-0-3 record and 17 points.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 10th goal of the season and had two assists for Washington. He had 740 career goals, one shy of Brett Hull for fourth all time.
Florida’s Aleksander Barkov scored two goals, raising his career total to 188, tied with Olli Jokinen for the most in franchise history. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for Florida.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia’s Anderson facing rape investigation
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson, the top-ranked Bulldogs’ sacks leader, has been suspended while he is being investigated by Athens police on a rape allegation.
No charges have been filed, but Anderson has been suspended and will not play in Georgia’s game against Missouri on Saturday, according to his attorney.
According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape Oct. 29. According to the report, she told police she went to an Athens residence on Oct. 29 after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her.
Anderson, who has six sacks and is fifth on the team with 32 tackles, has denied the allegation.
Akron fired football coach Tom Arth, two days after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season. Arth is 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019. Associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr.
- will take over as interim coach.
GOLF
Wolff’s 61 yields first-round PGA lead
Matthew Wolff fired off a 10-under 61 to match his career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Aaron Wise had the better start, reaching 8 under through 10 holes before finishing with a 63 to sit alone in second place. Chris Kirk counted a hole-in-one on his first hole — the 10th — on his way to a 64. He’s tied with Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch.
ELSEWHERE
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos
- exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent. The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career when he hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.
- The Houston Dynamo parted ways with coach