Sports briefs: Nets to return vs. Lakers on Christmas Day

NBA
Nets to return vs. Lakers on Christmas Day
The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to play their Christmas showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but he said the Nets don’t expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game. That would include Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer.
The Nets have had their past three scheduled games postponed — among the NBA’s nine postponements thus far — when a coronavirus outbreak left them with a league-high 10 players in protocols. Nash said Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter had also cleared protocols, though rookies Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. had since entered.
Later Thursday, the Washington Wizards announced Bradley Beal would miss that night’s game at the New York Knicks because of health and safety protocols. Beal, who missed out on the chance to play in the Olympics last year after testing positive, said before this season he was unvaccinated.
The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung
- to 10-day contracts. The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point. McClung, a 23-year-old who has yet to make his NBA debut, is a former star at Gate City High School and is the leading scorer in Virginia High School League history.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty’s McGhee erupts for 41 in loss
Spencer Jones scored a career-high 25 points, and Brandon Angel scored 10 of his 17 points in the final nine minutes as Stanford beat Liberty 79-76 in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, spoiling Darius McGhee‘s 41-point performance.
McGhee tied the Division I school record for points in a game set by Matt Hildebrand against Charleston Southern in 1994. McGhee entered ranked 28th in the nation with 19.8 points per game, and he was 13-of-28 shooting with seven 3-pointers against Stanford. No other player for Liberty (8-5) scored more than 6 points.
Babacar Faye made a jump shot with 27 seconds remaining to lift College of Charleston to an 82-80 win over Old Dominion in Norfolk on Wednesday night. Dimitrius Underwood had 15 points to lead the Cougars (8-4). C.J. Keyser scored a season-high 26 points for the Monarchs (5-8), and Kalu Ezikpe
- added 19.
Damien Daniels had 17 points off the bench to carry Abilene Christian to a 74-58 win over visiting Longwood on Wednesday night for the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive victory. Mahki Morris also had 17 points for Abilene Christian (9-2). Nate Lliteras, Leslie Nkereuwem and D’Avian Houston
- scored 10 points each for the Lancers (7-5).
SEC, Big East update COVID-19 policies
The Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases.
The policies for both conferences establish that men’s and women’s teams will be required to play if seven scholarship athletes and one countable coaching staff member are available. The SEC gives teams the option to play with fewer players or coaches if they choose.
If a team can’t play, both leagues say the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest. The policies announced Thursday are a revision of previous procedures, which called for a game to be forfeited and a loss given to any team unable to play.
The Mid-American Conference and Conference USA announced similar policies on Thursday.
Also, No. 24 Wisconsin called off its scheduled Thursday game with George Mason due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Badgers’ program. The matchup with George Mason had just been arranged Tuesday night. Wisconsin originally was supposed to play a Thursday home game with Morgan State, which had its own COVID-19 complications.
BASEBALL
Dodgers, Bellinger had deal before lockout
Before Major League Baseball’s lockout began at the start of this month, the Dodgers quietly checked one important item off their winter to-do list.
The team agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract with former MVP Cody Bellinger to avoid arbitration. The deal was finished before the lockout began on Dec. 2 — all offseason activity has since been halted — but wasn’t revealed publicly until Thursday.
The deal comes in the wake of a roller coaster season for Bellinger, who struggled with injuries and hit a paltry.165 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 315 at-bats during the regular season before rebounding with a promising performance in the playoffs.
ELSEWHERE
East Tennessee State hired Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles as the Buccaneers’ head coach. Quarles was with Furman the past five seasons as associate head coach, the last four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Quarles takes over for Randy Sanders, who went 11-2 in his final season and retired after a 27-3 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.Clemson promoted Graham Neff to athletic director, elevating an assistant in the department who is well-liked by the program’s coaches. Neff takes over for Dan Radakovich
- , who left Clemson after nine years to become athletic director at Miami. University trustees voted unanimously at a virtual meeting to approve Neff for the job.
Brazilian soccer great Pelé
- was released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumor. Pelé, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor. Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
Russ Rose
- retired as Penn State’s women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run that featured seven NCAA titles, 109 straight wins from 2007 to 2010 and the Division I career victory record. Rose finished with a 1,330-229 record, the most victories in Division I history. He led Penn State to national titles in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014 and 25 conference championships — 17 in the Big Ten and eight in the Atlantic 10.
— The Associated Press