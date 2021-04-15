Sports briefs: Newport News native, ex-Purdue football great Leroy Keyes dies

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Va. native, ex-Purdue star Leroy Keyes dies
Newport News native Leroy Keyes, a two-time consensus All-America running back and one of the greatest football players in Purdue history, died Thursday. He was 74.
Mr. Keyes had been in poor health recently, suffering from congestive heart failure and a cancer recurrence. He previously had prostate cancer.
Mr. Keyes was third in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1967 and was the runner-up to O.J. Simpson in 1968. But he wasn’t just a star at Purdue — he was an icon who excelled as a running back, defensive back, kickoff returner and handled kickoff duties.
After finishing his career as the school’s career leader in touchdowns (37), points (222) and all-purpose yards (3,757), the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Mr. Keyes with the third pick overall in 1969. Injuries forced him out of the NFL after just five seasons.
Mr. Keyes starred at Carver High in Newport News in football, basketball and track.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LSU’s Thomas headed to NBA
LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, whose 23 points per game led the Tigers in scoring, said he is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Chesapeake led all Division I freshmen in scoring last season while helping LSU advance to the finals of the SEC tournament and the second round of the NCAA tournament.
He is the latest of several prominent LSU players to declare for the NBA draft. Junior guard Javonte Smart also has done so, along with junior forward Darius Days and sophomore forward Trendon Watford.
The exodus of players from LSU was expected. But it also comes as the NCAA continues to look into allegations of improper recruiting tactics by coach Will Wade, a former coach at VCU.
Cincinnati hired UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller to replace the fired John Brannen
- . Miller won 185 games in 10 seasons at UNC Greensboro. In the past five years, the Spartans have five-straight 20-win seasons, two NCAA tournament appearances, two NIT appearances and two Southern Conference tournament championships.
WNBA DRAFT
Wings take Collier, Kuier with top two picks
Texas center Charli Collier said she wrote down goals with her late father when he was hospitalized with cancer five years ago, and being selected No. 1 in the WNBA draft was one of them.
She checked off that goal on Thursday night when the Dallas Wings took her with the first pick.
The Wings also had the No. 2 pick and a rare opportunity to transform the franchise. They chose Awak Kuier, who became the first Finnish player to be drafted in the WNBA.
It’s the first time in league history that a team had picks No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.
Collier helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight. The junior averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.1% from the field. Kuier, 19, played professionally in Italy, averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
The Wings added Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas with the fifth pick. Between the Dallas picks, Atlanta chose Arizona guard Aari McDonald, and Kysre Gondrezick of West Virginia went fourth to Indiana.
NFL
Seahawks sign DE Smith to one-year deal
The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive end Aldon Smith to a reported one-year contract.
Smith, 31, spent the 2020 season with Dallas, his first season since being reinstated from a four-year suspension for various substance abuse-related issues. With the Cowboys, Smith had five sacks in 16 games. Three of those sacks came against the Seahawks in Week 3.
Atlanta signed safety Duron Harmon and four-time All-Pro return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts. Harmon started all 16 games for Detroit in 2020 and set a career high with 73 tackles. Patterson led the NFC with an average of 29.1 yards per kick return for Chicago last season. Atlanta also released running back Ito Smith
- , who rushed for 268 yards and one touchdown last season.
TENNIS
Djokovic bounced in Monte Carlo
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.
No. 3 Rafael Nadal had no such problems, breezing past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of a tournament he has won a record 11 times.
It was an unusually sloppy performance from Djokovic, the Australian Open champion who has 82 career titles compared to one for the unseeded Evans. Having won in Melbourne for his 18th major title, Djokovic was 10-0 in 2021 coming into the match.
ELSEWHERE
Axel Ahlander
- scored to tie the game in regulation then added the winning penalty kick to give James Madison the victory over Drexel in the CAA men’s soccer semifinals in Philadelphia. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation, and Ahlander’s kick gave JMU the advantage in penalty kicks 8-7. The Dukes will play either Hofstra or UNC Wilmington in Saturday’s final.
- Two-time MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup Thursday night at Atlanta after missing six games with an ailing left knee.
- Antetokounmpo’s 28.8 points rank fourth in the league.
Golden State rookie center James Wiseman
- is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. Wiseman, the second pick in last year’s draft, appeared in 39 games (27 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.
- The NHL has delayed the Vancouver Canucks’ return to competition. The Canucks, who have not played since March 24 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, were scheduled to host Edmonton on Friday. The league announced the team would not play that game and did not immediately set a new date for Vancouver’s return.
— From staff and wire reports