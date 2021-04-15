Sports briefs: Newport News native, ex-Purdue football great Leroy Keyes dies

Texas center Charli Collier said she wrote down goals with her late father when he was hospitalized with cancer five years ago, and being selected No. 1 in the WNBA draft was one of them.

She checked off that goal on Thursday night when the Dallas Wings took her with the first pick.

The Wings also had the No. 2 pick and a rare opportunity to transform the franchise. They chose Awak Kuier, who became the first Finnish player to be drafted in the WNBA.

It’s the first time in league history that a team had picks No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.

Collier helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight. The junior averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.1% from the field. Kuier, 19, played professionally in Italy, averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

The Wings added Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas with the fifth pick. Between the Dallas picks, Atlanta chose Arizona guard Aari McDonald, and Kysre Gondrezick of West Virginia went fourth to Indiana.

NFL