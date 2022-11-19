Sports briefs: No. 3 Michigan tops Illinois on field goal with 9 seconds left

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 3 Michigan survives on late field goal

Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 9 seconds left, lifting No. 3 Michigan to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime. Coach Jim Harbaugh said the Heisman Trophy hopeful had no structural damage.

Michigan will turn its attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and likely in the College Football Playoff at stake.

Griffin Kell

kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid a potential playoff-busting loss.

The Citadel rallies to beat VMI

Graeson Underwood connected with Christian Hilton on a 51-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the game to lift The Citadel to a 26-22 win over VMI in The Military Classic of the South rivalry game.

The Bulldogs took a 14-3 lead at intermission, but VMI (1-10, 0-8) scored three third-quarter TDs after Eric Rankin blocked a Citadel punt and Elijah Quamiley returned it 20 yards for a TD to take a 22-14 lead.

Appalachian State built a 27-0 lead on the way to a 27-14 victory over ODU. Both scores for ODU (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) came in the fourth quarter, ending a 13-quarter TD drought.

Hayden Wolff

was 22-of-38 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Larranaga gets 700th coaching win

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga is the newest member of college basketball’s 700-win club, and the milestone victory came against his alma mater.

Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a 74-64 victory over Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. It was the first win for Larrañaga over Providence; he had been 0-2 against his alma mater.

Larrañaga is in his 39th season, having coached at American International, Bowling Green, George Mason and Miami.

Randolph-Macon tops Hampden-Sydney

Miles Mallory‘s basket with 15 seconds left gave Randolph-Macon a four-point lead, and the Yellow Jackets held off visiting Hampden-Sydney 61-59.

Mallory had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jabril Robinson added 12 points for R-MC (3-1). D.J. Wright led H-SC (2-2) with 17 points.

Ben Wight

scored 21 points and had nine rebounds as William & Mary (2-3) outscored Army 40-29 in the second half for a 76-67 victory.

GOLF

McIlroy chases Rahm in DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time.

Patrick Rodgers

ran off four straight birdies late in his round and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with

Ben Martin

in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga., and another chance at his first PGA Tour title.

Leona Maguire

of Ireland had four straight birdies around the turn and added a pair of birdies late for a 9-under 63, allowing her to catch

Lydia Ko

in the CME Group Tour Championship and set up a duel for the richest prize in women’s golf. At stake at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., is $2 million to the winner.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances to final

Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the season-ending tournament in Turin, Italy.

Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6). The Serb will face third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.

NBA

Bucks star argues with worker, flings ladder

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss in Philadelphia on Friday night.

After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.

Antetokounmpo missed his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities.

One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.

The employee moved it back in place, much to the ire of Antetokounmpo. He approached the staffer, had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing to the floor.

Grizzlies All-Star guard

Ja Morant

has a sprained left ankle that will keep him out at least a week and possibly longer.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward

Kevin Love

could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday’s double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets.