Sports briefs: North Carolina-Charlotte football game canceled

Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was named the league’s rookie of the year, and Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve earned coach-of-the-year honors.

TENNIS

Shapovalov shining in Rome

From singles to doubles, hard courts to clay courts, North America to Europe, Denis Shapovalov just keeps playing — and, for the most part, winning.

After spending more than 22 hours on court over the previous two weeks at the U.S. Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, Shapovalov is still going strong after crossing the Atlantic.

The Canadian recovered from an early break in the second set to beat Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 and reach the third round of the Italian Open. Shapovalov will next face Ugo Humbert, who eliminated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 7-6 (4).

A few hours later, “Shapo” was back on court for doubles and teamed with Rohan Bopanna to knock out the top-seeded duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.