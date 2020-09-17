Sports briefs: North Carolina-Charlotte football game canceled

AUTO RACING
Mayer, 17, wins Truck
Series race at Bristol
Sam Mayer celebrated his recent promotion to JR Motorsports by scoring his first NASCAR national series victory with a Truck Series win Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
The 17-year-old Mayer was hired this week to race in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. His win in his seventh career Truck Series start was an upset in the opening race of the playoffs.
Mayer passed title contender and teammate Brett Moffitt to score the victory. He’s the second youngest Truck Series winner behind Cole Custer, who was 16 when he won at New Hampshire in 2014.
Moffitt finished second and moved to the top of the Truck Series standings. Tanner Gray was third, followed by Parker Kligerman and Trevor Bayne. Grant Enfinger was seventh — the second best finish among playoff drivers.
TRACK AND FIELD
Duplantis sets pole vault mark
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor world record at a meet in Rome.
Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters (20 feet, 2 inches) with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters (20 feet, 1½ inches) set in Sestriere in July 1994.
Duplantis already holds the indoor world record of 6.18 meters (20 feet, 3 1/4 inches) set in Glasgow in February — but Bubka’s classic outdoor mark was viewed by many as the ultimate test.
The 20-year-old Duplantis, who was born and raised in the United States, came agonizingly close on his first attempt before clearing the bar on his second.
Duplantis was a child prodigy who broke age-group records on his way to joining the pole vaulting elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother’s home country. He won the silver medal at last year’s world championships.
wnba
Las Vegas’ Wilson named MVP
Last Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, who led the Aces to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs, is the league’s MVP.
The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 blocks. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Seattle’s Breanna Stewart, who finished second. Los Angeles’ Candace Parker was third.
Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was named the league’s rookie of the year, and Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve earned coach-of-the-year honors.
TENNIS
Shapovalov shining in Rome
From singles to doubles, hard courts to clay courts, North America to Europe, Denis Shapovalov just keeps playing — and, for the most part, winning.
After spending more than 22 hours on court over the previous two weeks at the U.S. Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, Shapovalov is still going strong after crossing the Atlantic.
The Canadian recovered from an early break in the second set to beat Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 and reach the third round of the Italian Open. Shapovalov will next face Ugo Humbert, who eliminated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 7-6 (4).
A few hours later, “Shapo” was back on court for doubles and teamed with Rohan Bopanna to knock out the top-seeded duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
Lorenzo Musetti, 18, continued his dream run with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kei Nishikori, two days after beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets two days earlier. Musetti is the youngest player to reach the third round in Rome since 1991.
On the women’s side, U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka routed Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0. Also, ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza eliminated 16-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 in an error-strewn match that included 24 double-faults — nine from Muguruza and a whopping 15 from Gauff, who was playing her first pro tournament on clay.
- The Kremlin Cup tournament has been canceled because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in Moscow. The men’s tournament had been scheduled to start Oct. 19, with the women’s event set for the following week.
CYCLING
Roglic closing in on Tour win
Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic.
The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of this year’s race Thursday, moving a big step closer to his first Tour win.
Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski won the saw-tooth Stage 18, up and down over a leg-burning succession of five Alpine ascents.
By avoiding any mishaps on a brutal stage that included a treacherous stretch of gravel path that punctured the thin front tire of another top contender, Richie Porte, Roglic has just two more stages to digest before being able to ride into Paris on Sunday with the yellow jersey on his shoulders to the finish.
NHL
Coyotes tap Armstrong as GM
The Arizona Coyotes hired St. Louis assistant GM Bill Armstrong as their next general manager.
Armstrong arrives in the desert after spending the past two seasons as the Blues’ assistant GM and director of amateur scouting. He replaces John Chayka, who resigned on the eve of Arizona’s first postseason appearance in eight years. The Coyotes knocked out Nashville in the Stanley Cup qualifiers but lost to Colorado in five games during the opening round of the playoffs, losing the final two games by identical 7-1 scores.
The Coyotes have a solid young core of talented players, but need to add more scoring punch.
NBA
Kings hire McNair as GM
The Sacramento Kings hired former Houston executive Monte McNair as their new general manager.
McNair will replace Vlade Divac, who resigned last month. McNair has a tough task ahead with the Kings having missed the playoffs for 14 straight seasons, the longest active drought and one shy of the NBA record. The Kings went 31-41 this season in the first year under coach Luke Walton.
