Sports briefs: ODU leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ODU leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt
ODU announced Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.
The addition of the Monarchs comes two days after the Sun Belt formally announced Southern Mississippi’s intention to join the conference.
“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program,” school president Brian Hemphill said in a statement. “We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future.”
ODU will compete in the Sun Belt in all sports except field rowing, lacrosse (American Athletic Conference) and field hockey (Big East).
The Sun Belt currently has 12 schools, 10 that play major college football.
According to reports, the Sun Belt is also working to add FCS power JMU and Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall, another Conference USA school.
NBA
Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst
JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.
Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Nets and Hawks.
Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.
A Roanoke native who led Cave Spring High School to a 2002 state title, Redick went on to become the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft. He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.
NHL
Kings’ Doughty out eight weeks
Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee.
Doughty will need six weeks of recovery from the first significant injury of his 14-year NHL career before he begins skating again. The Kings hope the 2016 Norris Trophy winner can return to the lineup in less than two months, Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake said Wednesday.
Blake also announced defenseman Sean Walker is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his knee. Walker was injured Monday during the Kings’ loss at St. Louis.
Doughty was injured by an illegal knee-to-knee hit from Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa last Friday during the Stars’ 3-2 victory over the Kings. Blake described the injury as a significant bruise on the top of Doughty’s tibia, but the defenseman apparently avoided ligament damage.
Lightning’s Kucherov to miss 8-10 weeks
Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions announced Kucherov’s prognosis with no additional details Wednesday. The timeframe would mean Kucherov could be back playing just before or after the New Year.
Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He doubled over in pain after an innocent-looking collision in the third period of the Lightning’s game at Washington.
Coach Jon Cooper said two days later that Kucherov would be out for a while. The team put Kucherov on long-term injured reserve not long after.
Kucherov was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer on each of the past two Stanley Cup runs. He missed the entire regular season last year recovering from hip surgery and returned for the first game of the playoffs.
TENNIS
Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn wins
Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis on Wednesday by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Transylvania Open. Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in Romania inspired by former No. 1 Halep, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100.
However, Ruse quickly found herself down 5-0 against Halep and dropped her serve two more times in the second set.
The top-seeded Halep, who improved to 14-0 in WTA-level matches against fellow Romanian players, will face Varvara Gracheva of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Anett Kontaveit defeated Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-5 to stretch her indoor winning streak to 11 matches.
Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who beat Anastasia Gasanova of Russia 6-2, 7-5, and Jacqueline Cristian of Romania, who edged fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (5), 7-5, became the first players to advance to the quarterfinals.
Alcaraz beats Murray, will play Berrettini
Andy Murray saw his perfect record at the Erste Bank Open come to an end Wednesday, slumping to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round.
The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event, which he won on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016. The latter triumph propelled him to the year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.
Alcaraz will play Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening-set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
In first-round play, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, and eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 7-5.
Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 on his way to the final last year, defeated Dominik Köpfer of Germany 6-4, 6-3, and Gael Monfils edged Italian wild-card entry Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the last match of the opening round.
— From wire reports