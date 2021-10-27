Sports briefs: ODU leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt

Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Nets and Hawks.

Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

A Roanoke native who led Cave Spring High School to a 2002 state title, Redick went on to become the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft. He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.

NHL

Kings’ Doughty out eight weeks

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee.

Doughty will need six weeks of recovery from the first significant injury of his 14-year NHL career before he begins skating again. The Kings hope the 2016 Norris Trophy winner can return to the lineup in less than two months, Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake said Wednesday.