Sports briefs: ODU, others get OK to leave Conference USA

COLLEGES

Old Dominion, others to leave C-USA quicker

Conference USA has agreed to allow Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss to expedite their move to the Sun Belt.

The resolution announced in a brief statement Tuesday allows the three schools to withdraw from Conference USA by the end of the current academic year.

ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced last month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA then filed a request for arbitration and said the three schools were contractually obligated to stay put for another year, prompting Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to file their own court complaints against the league.

The Sun Belt’s expansion from 10 to 14 football schools also includes James Madison, which announced in February it is moving from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level this summer.

TENNIS

Osaka routs Collins in straight sets

Naomi Osaka is two wins away from being a tournament champion again.

The unseeded Osaka — who hasn’t won a tournament since the 2021 Australian Open — made quick work of No. 9 Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The former world No. 1 needed only an hour to overpower Collins, a former UVA standout, 6-2, 6-1 and make the Miami semifinals for the first time.

Next up for Osaka is Belinda Bencic, who hasn’t dropped a set yet in the tournament.

On the men’s side, Daniil Medvedev is one win from returning to No. 1 after the top seed shook off a slow start to reach the quarterfinals by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1. Medvedev next will face No. 8 seed and defending Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz — and if Medvedev prevails, he’ll be assured of supplanting Novak Djokovic and returning to No. 1 in the world.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

All-American Murray leaving Iowa for NBA

Iowa All-American Keegan Murray announced he will declare for the NBA draft.

Murray said he would leave the Hawkeyes after a sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, a consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Murray helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-10 record and the conference tournament championship. His average of 23.5 points per game was best among players from Power Five schools, and he scored at least 20 points in 26 games.

Colgate coach Matt Langel

agreed to a contract extension through 2030. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years.Langel, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 176 victories since he took over in 2011.

NHL

Senators owner Melnyk dies at 62

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died from an illness Monday. He was 62.

The team announced Melnyk’s death with a statement from his family that mentioned “an illness he faced with determination and courage.” The statement did not explain what the illness was.

Melnyk had a liver transplant in 2015. He had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million. Ottawa reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, losing in five games to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto native was involved in other businesses around Canada and in 2010 had an estimated net worth of $1.21 billion.

GOLF

Ochoa an LPGA Hall of Famer after rules change

Already in the World Golf Hall of Fame, Lorena Ochoa now gets a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame alone with eight of the LPGA’s founders.

The LPGA announced modifications to its Hall of Fame criteria, which includes lifting the requirement that players complete 10 years on tour.

LPGA players earn two points for a major and one point for a win or major award. The requirement for its Hall of Fame is 27 points, 10 years on tour and one major or award. Ochoa had 37 points, but played only seven years before retiring to start a family. The Mexican star was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

The LPGA also is inducting the remaining eight founders — five previously made it into its Hall of Fame — through the honorary category. They are Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions, Marilyn Smith and Shirley Spork, the only one still alive.

NBA

James misses key game with ankle injury

LeBron James, the NBA’s leading scorer, missed Tuesday night’s game at Dallas with a sprained right ankle, and Anthony Davis remains sidelined but close to returning from a foot sprain as the Los Angeles Lakers battle for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers entered the meeting with the Mavericks a half-game ahead of San Antonio for 10th in the West. James and Davis were listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of the right mid-foot sprain.

Coach Frank Vogel said a decision on the possible return of Davis, along with James’ status, would be decided before the Lakers play at Utah on Thursday to end a three-game trip.

Paul George

returned to the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury. The All-Star guard hasn’t played since Dec. 22. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games before getting hurt.

Cleveland rookie forward

Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday’s game against Dallas — and maybe more — with a sprained left ankle as the Cavaliers fight for a playoff spot. Mobley was hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando. Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 67 starts and is a contender for rookie-of-the-year hon

ors.

— The Associated Press