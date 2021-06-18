Sports briefs: Ohtani to hit in All-Star Home Run Derby

baseball
Ohtani to hit in All-Star Home Run Derby
Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
The Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game.
The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter and pitcher has 19 home runs, three behind major league leaders Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Diego and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto. Ohtani is hitting .270 with 47 RBIs, and he is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts.
The Orioles put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann
- on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis Friday. Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore’s starter Friday night against Toronto. He’s 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday.
NFL
Jaguars sign Treadwell following tryout
The Jaguars signed receiver Laquon Treadwell on Friday, adding the 2016 first-round draft pick following a minicamp tryout.
Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick that year by Minnesota, but the former Mississippi standout did little in four years with the Vikings.
He caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns with Minnesota. He played five games for Atlanta last season.
Treadwell impressed Jaguars coach Urban Meyer quickly, with Meyer calling him “a big body that can run and great hands.”
COLLEGES
CWS returns with Saturday doubleheader
After the 2020 season was stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College World Series will be back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.
No. 9 Stanford (38-15) will take on unseeded North Carolina State (35-18) at 2 p.m., and reigning national champion and No. 4 Vanderbilt (45-15) will face No. 5 Arizona (45-16) at 7 p.m. Games Sunday will match No. 3 Tennessee (50-16) against unseeded Virginia (35-25) at 2 p.m. ,and the Longhorns against No. 7 Mississippi State (45-16) at 7 p.m.
TD Ameritrade Park will be at 100% fan capacity during the tournament. The best-of-three CWS Finals will begin on June 28.
AUTO RACING
Bowman inks two-year extension with Hendrick
Alex Bowman received a two-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Friday that celebrates NASCAR’s return to Nashville and sponsor Ally’s support of the first Cup Series race in the area in 37 years.
Bowman was extended through the 2023 season to align with Ally’s commitment to the No. 48 Chevrolet. The digital financial services company entered NASCAR in 2019 as sponsor for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Ally wanted Bowman to move into the car this season following Johnson’s move to IndyCar.
Bowman is in his sixth full season of Cup racing and his fourth with Hendrick. He has a career-high two wins so far this season and heads into Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway 11th in the standings.
TENNIS
Americans Pegula, Keys lose in German Open
Americans Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys lost to Victoria Azarenka and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the German Open.
Pegula, who beat fourth-seeded Karolína Plíšková for the fourth time this year on Thursday, was unable to follow up against the seventh-seeded Azarenka, losing 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The Belarusian was playing her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.
The 106th-ranked Samsonova needed almost 2½ hours to shock Keys 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (0).
Samsonova plays Azarenka in her second career semifinal on Saturday.
Alizé Cornet and Belinda Bencic will meet in the other after coming through third-set tiebreaks in their quarterfinals.
Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime
- showed good form ahead of Wimbledon as they reached the semifinals of the grass-court Halle (Germany) Open on Friday.
Rublev beat 37-year-old German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (4) 6-2 after losing in his last two tour quarterfinals on the Barcelona and Rome clay.
The Russian goes on to play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili after he eliminated Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Up-and-coming Canadian Auger-Aliassime reached back-to-back semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over U.S. qualifier Marcos Giron. Auger-Aliassime’s next opponent is Ugo Humbert, who needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Top seed Matteo Berrettini started and finished with aces to get past Dan Evans
- and into the Queen’s Club semifinals in London on Friday.
A day after beating five-time champion Andy Murray, Berrettini also knocked out the current British No. 1 after a nearly five-hour rain delay 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Berrettini’s third career semifinal on grass will be against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, who defeated two-time champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
De Minaur, a first-time Queen’s semifinalist, ended the seven-match winning run of Cilic, the winner on Stuttgart grass last weekend.
The other semifinal pits last surviving Brit Cameron Norrie against second-seeded Denis Shapovalov or Frances Tiafoe. Shapovalov led 6-3 when play was suspended due to darkness.
ELSEWHERE
Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga
- was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games.
Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period. The South African missed one doping test in 2019 and had two failures in 2020 to file details where he could be found to give samples.